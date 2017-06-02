FG membership feels sidelined, says Corcoran-Kennedy

Minister for State Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy has said rank and file Fine Gaelparty members feel “sidelined” by the election process.

“Many have expressed their discontent at the way so many members of the parliamentary party so quickly expressed their support publicly. They felt sidelined by the process as it evolved,” she told Today with Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ radio.

However, she said she was confident the new leader of the party would have the support of its members.

Both candidates conducted themselves very well, she added. “There were the expected skirmishes, but there was a positive approach and they put the party first and they will put the country first.”

on the same radio programme, Minister for Education Richard Bruton said he did not speak to Leo Varadkar before announcing he was supporting him in the Fine Gael leadership contest.

“I spoke to Simon, but Leo was in a meeting, so the first he heard was through the media,” Mr Bruton told Today with Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ radio.

He said he himself had seriously considered running but after speaking with his family decided not to.

“They are two great candidates. This is a changing Ireland and they reflect that. You have to make a choice in politics. It is a democratic, open process.”

Minister for Social Protection Mr Varadkar and Minister for Housing Simon Coveney are competing to become the next leader of Fine Gael with a result expected on Friday evening.

Mr Bruton said both candidates were good friends of his and he had seen them grow and develop over the years.

“Leo is the candidate for a changing Ireland. He has a capacity to understand people and to draw them in.

He said in government “you have to get things done” and Mr Varadkar was capable of doing that. Mr Bruton said he did not believe there was “a nasty bone in Leo’s body. He does speak in bold colours.”