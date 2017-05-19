FG leadership: Minister of State Paul Kehoe declares support for Varadkar

Minister of State at the Department of Defence Paul Kehoe has confirmed he will support Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar in the Fine Gael leadership race.

It follows swiftly behind Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe’s declaration that he will also be supporting Varadkar. Mr Donohoe’s support is significant as he is one of the most influential members of the Cabinet and has been tipped as a potential minister for finance once Michael Noonan steps down after the leadership race.

“I’m supporting Leo Varadkar as he is the most capable politician of my generation. He has all the qualities needed to lead Ireland as we face into a future of great opportunities and new risks,” Mr Donohoe told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Friday.

Mr Donohoe described Simon Coveney as “a very fine politician” but said he believed Mr Varadkar had the “rare combination of intellect and judgment needed for leadership”. “The reason why I’m supporting Leo is he has the ability to unite the country.

“I know Leo’s judgement and intellect. He understands about the challenges of housing and the pressures citizens are living under. That’s why he’s looking at changes in social protection to help people in need.

“I would not be supporting anyone I did not believe has the stamina for this job.

“I am absolutely confident that he has the qualities needed to ultimately be Taoiseach at an exciting time.”

Commanding lead

The support of Mr Donohoe solidifies a commanding early lead race for Mr Varadkar after he secured the support of twice as many of the party’s TDs and Senators as his main rival, Simon Coveney durin the first 24 hours of the race.

But the Minister for Housing is hoping a substantial number of the 23 parliamentary party members who have yet to publicly support either candidate will help him close the gap on his rival.

His supporters hope to narrow Mr Varadkar’s lead, or pull ahead of him, before the series of hustings that will take place next week and will mark the engagement between the candidates and rank and file members. Under Fine Gael rules, the parliamentary party commands 65 per cent of the votes, with councillors getting 10 per cent and the 21,000 members 25 per cent.

Up for grabs

Both camps in the contest to succeed Enda Kenny have acknowledged that there are 15 to 20 TDs, Senators and MEPs whose support is up for grabs.

In another significant development that further signalled generational change within Fine Gael, Minister for Finance Michael Noonan announced he would not seek a place in the next cabinet and would not stand at the next election, having first been returned as a TD for Limerick in 1981.

Mr Varadkar sought to set a strong early pace by organising a large number of declarations for his candidacy, although he has yet to speak publicly in the campaign.

It is expected that Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe will also support Mr Varadkar today, although this has been anticipated for some time.

As of now, Mr Varadkar has the support of 22 TDs, nine Senators and one MEP, as well as some 60 councillors. Mr Coveney has the support of eight TDs, eight Senators and one MEP and a similar number of councillors to Mr Varadkar. However, some of these have yet to publicly declare their hand.

Electoral college system

Mr Coveney’s supporters are drawing on the experience of the failed 2010 heave against Enda Kenny, when the Taoiseach overturned initial momentum for his then opponent, Richard Bruton.

Under the electoral college system of weighted votes, Mr Varadkar has secured 31 per cent of potentially available support, with Mr Coveney on 17 per cent.

Other Cabinet Ministers to support Mr Varadkar include Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O’Connor and Minister for Arts, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs Heather Humphreys.

The focus will now turn to a number of Ministers who have yet to outline who they will support. These include Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald, Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan, and Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

Ms Fitzgerald decided against standing for the leadership, as did Minister for Education Richard Bruton, who immediately said he would be supporting Mr Varadkar.