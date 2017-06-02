FG leadership: Leo Varadkar elected Fine Gael leader

Leo Varadkar has been elected the next leader of Fine Gael. With 51 members of the parliamentary party, 55 per cent of the councillors and 35 per cent of the members gonig to the Dublin West TD.

The final result among councillors gave 100 votes to Minister for Housing Simon Coveney and 123 for Mr Varadkar. A final count of membership ballots gives Mr Coveney two thirds with 7,051 votes for the Minister for Housing and 3772 votes for his rival.

Speaking after his victory Mr Varadkar said he is honoured to be elected. The Dublin West TD said he is ready for the challenges the position brings. Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael will hold true to its values. He said he would not let those who supported him down.

Mr Varadkar praised Mr Coveney for running a spirited and principled campaign. He said he was in admiration of Mr Coveney’s honour, talent and patience. Mr Varadkar said he would be a passionate and dedicated leader who would govern for all people.

His election has proved prejudice has no hold in this Republic, Mr Varadkar said. This is a country that judges a person on their origin or identity. He hoped his victory would allow children to dream big.

Mr Coveney said this has been a fantastic process for the Fine Gael party. It became an opportunity to look at the party in the mirror and examine how it can bring Fine Gael forward. It was time for unity and not division, Mr Coveney said.

Mr Coveney said Mr Varadkar is a worthy winner of the contest. He had the potential to be a huge success for the party and broaden Fine Gael’s horizons, Mr Coveney added. He promised to work side by side with Mr Varadkar to make Fine Gael stronger.

All 73 members voted.

Early tallies. @simoncoveney with clear lead among the membership. 65 to 35 I'd say. pic.twitter.com/sMwmVLACff — harrymcgee (@harrymcgee) June 2, 2017

The parliamentary party comprises 65 per cent of the votes in the leadership contest and the councillors 10 per cent, with the remaining 25 per cent decided by the members.

Enda Kenny is set to remain Taoiseach for the coming days. The new Fine Gael leader will need to hold talks with the Independent TDs supporting Fine Gael and also with Fianna Fáil on maintaining the confidence and supply agreement which underpins the Government.

The Dáil will then vote to elect a new Taoiseach. After that, the expectation is that the new Taoiseach will reshuffle the Cabinet.

Earlier Minister for Health Simon Harris said it is encouraging to see Mr Coveney performing well with the membership. Mr Harris said: “These were the heart and soul of the party exercising their franchise. The current tallies are encouraging but we still have some way to go.”

The election process has proved controversial for some with Minister for State Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy, who has declared for Mr Coveney, saying rank and file Fine Gael party members felt “sidelined” by the election process.

“Many have expressed their discontent at the way so many members of the parliamentary party so quickly expressed their support publicly. They felt sidelined by the process as it evolved,” she told Today with Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ radio.

However, she said she was confident the new leader of the party would have the support of its members.

Both candidates conducted themselves very well, she added. “There were the expected skirmishes, but there was a positive approach and they put the party first and they will put the country first.”

Minister for Education Richard Bruton said he did not speak to Mr Varadkar before announcing he was supporting him in the Fine Gael leadership contest.

“I spoke to Simon, but Leo was in a meeting, so the first he heard was through the media,” Mr Bruton said.

Mr Bruton said he seriously considered running for the leadership but after speaking with his family decided not to.

“They are two great candidates. This is a changing Ireland and they reflect that. You have to make a choice in politics. It is a democratic, open process.”

Mr Bruton said both candidates were good friends of his and he had seen them grow and develop over the years.

“Leo is the candidate for a changing Ireland. He has a capacity to understand people and to draw them in.

He said in Government “you have to get things done” and Mr Varadkar was capable of doing that. Mr Bruton said he did not believe there was “a nasty bone in Leo’s body. He does speak in bold colours.”