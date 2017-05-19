FG leadership: Deasy joins Donohoe, Flanagan in backing Varadkar

Leo Varadkar has extended his lead over Simon Coveney in the Fine Gael leadership race, after three Ministers and two TDs declared their support for the Minister for Social Protection on Friday.

Simon Coveney, his main rival to succeed Enda Kenny, has said he is not panicked by the numbers declaring for Mr Varadkar and believes he will win the contest. “I have fought a lot of elections, and I have never lost,” he told Clare FM.

FG leadership tracker: track the contest and check who your local TD, Senator, MEP and councillor is supporting.

The latest member of the parliamentary party to declare his support for Mr Varadkar is John Deasy. The Waterford TD, who is personally close to both candidates, described it as the most difficult political decision of his life.

Earlier on Friday Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe, Minister of State at the Department of Defence Paul Kehoe and Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd all backed Mr Varadkar.

Where the rivals stand

As of now, Mr Varadkar has the support of 36 members of the 73-member Fine Gael parliamentary party – TDs, Senators and MEPs – while Mr Coveney has the support of 18. Each also has backing from about 60 councillors. Some of these have yet to publicly declare their hand, however.

Mr Coveney said that he expected Mr Varadkar to get a head start early on and that he was confident party members and councillors would respond positively to his message.

Mr Flanagan earlier told RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that Mr Varadkar “is the change candidate. He is dynamic, hard working, energetic.”

Mr Donohoe’s support is also significant, as he is one of the most influential members of the Cabinet and has been tipped as a potential minister for finance once Michael Noonan steps down after the leadership race.

“I’m supporting Leo Varadkar as he is the most capable politician of my generation. He has all the qualities needed to lead Ireland as we face into a future of great opportunities and new risks,” Mr Donohoe told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

Commanding lead

Mr Varadkar now has the support of twice as many of the party’s TDs and Senators as his main rival, Simon Coveney, during the first 24 hours of the race.

But the Minister for Housing is hoping a substantial number of the 19 parliamentary-party members who have yet to publicly support either candidate will help him close the gap on his rival.

His supporters hope to narrow Mr Varadkar’s lead, or pull ahead of him, before the series of hustings that will take place next week and mark the engagement between the candidates and rank-and-file members. Under Fine Gael rules the parliamentary party commands 65 per cent of the votes, with councillors getting 10 per cent and the 21,000 members 25 per cent.

Up for grabs

In another significant development that further signalled generational change within Fine Gael, Minister for Finance Michael Noonan announced he would not seek a place in the next cabinet and would not stand at the next election.

Mr Varadkar sought to set a strong early pace by organising a large number of declarations for his candidacy. The focus will now turn to a number of Ministers who have yet to outline whom they will support. These include Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald and Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

Ms Fitzgerald decided against standing for the leadership, as did Minister for Education Richard Bruton, who immediately said he would be supporting Mr Varadkar.