FG leadership: counting underway with Varadkar expected to win

Counting of votes in the Fine Gael leadership race is underway with Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar still the strong favourite to be declared the new leader when the result is declared shortly before 6pm.

However, early tallies of votes cast by party members suggest Mr Varadkar’s rival Simon Coveney is performing well. One box showed the votes four to one in support of the Minister for Housing.

Other boxes show support of 65 per cent in favour of Mr Coveney.

Fine Gael’s 50 TDs, 19 Senators and four MEPs cast their votes this morning with The Irish Times tracker of voting intention of the parliamentary party and councillors showing Mr Varadkar has the declared support of 46 of the party’s 73-strong parliamentary party, while Mr Coveney has 21 publicly promised votes. Six did not declare their intentions.

FG leadership tracker:track the contest and check who your local TD, Senator, MEP and councillor is supporting

All 73 members voted.

The parliamentary party comprises 65 per cent of the votes in the leadership contest and the councillors 10 per cent, with the remaining 25 per cent decided by the members.

Counting of the votes started shortly after 2.30pm. The result of each vote; by the members, the councillors and the parliamentary party will be declared after it is counted with a declaration expected shortly before 6pm. The first result is expected at around 4.30pm.

Early tallies. @simoncoveney with clear lead among the membership. 65 to 35 I'd say. pic.twitter.com/sMwmVLACff — harrymcgee (@harrymcgee) June 2, 2017

Regardless of who wins, Enda Kenny is set to remain Taoiseach for the coming days. The new Fine Gael leader will need to hold talks with the Independent TDs supporting Fine Gael and also with Fianna Fáil on maintaining the confidence and supply agreement which underpins the Government.

The Dáil will then vote to elect a new Taoiseach. After that, the expectation is that the new Taoiseach will reshuffle the Cabinet.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said it is encouraging to see Mr Coveney performing well with the membership. Mr Harris said: “These were the heart and soul of the party exercising their franchise. The current tallies are encouraging but we still have some way to go.”

The election process has proved controversial for some with Minister for State Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy, who has declared for Mr Coveney, saying rank and file Fine Gael party members felt “sidelined” by the election process.

“Many have expressed their discontent at the way so many members of the parliamentary party so quickly expressed their support publicly. They felt sidelined by the process as it evolved,” she told Today with Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ radio.

However, she said she was confident the new leader of the party would have the support of its members.

Both candidates conducted themselves very well, she added. “There were the expected skirmishes, but there was a positive approach and they put the party first and they will put the country first.”

Minister for Education Richard Bruton said he did not speak to Mr Varadkar before announcing he was supporting him in the Fine Gael leadership contest.

“I spoke to Simon, but Leo was in a meeting, so the first he heard was through the media,” Mr Bruton said.

Mr Bruton said he seriously considered running for the leadership but after speaking with his family decided not to.

“They are two great candidates. This is a changing Ireland and they reflect that. You have to make a choice in politics. It is a democratic, open process.”

Mr Bruton said both candidates were good friends of his and he had seen them grow and develop over the years.

“Leo is the candidate for a changing Ireland. He has a capacity to understand people and to draw them in.

He said in Government “you have to get things done” and Mr Varadkar was capable of doing that. Mr Bruton said he did not believe there was “a nasty bone in Leo’s body. He does speak in bold colours.”