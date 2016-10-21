FF to oppose SF motion seeking to halt TD pay rise

Fianna Fáil will vote against a Sinn Féin motion aimed at preventing TDs taking an increase in their salaries.

Sinn Féin is to use its private members time next week to table legislation to block a €5,000 salary hike for TDs. The increase amounts to increments of €2,700 for each of the next two years under the Lansdowne Road agreement.

“Currently, a public sector worker, on an average salary of between €35,000 and €40,000 per annum, will receive a €1,000 increase or restoration, yet TDs who are on over €87,258 will see their salary rise to €92,672,” said David Cullinane, Sinn Féin spokesman on public expenditure. “I do not believe that is justified.”

Sinn Féin insists it does not take the full wage of a TD and says its members only claim the average industrial wage. It says it will not accept the increase.

SF position

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar criticised Sinn Féin’s position and said it was time for the party to “ tell us how much they return to the State”.

A Cabinet decision has already been made that Ministers will not accept the increase. However, it is the decision of each TD whether they accept it or not. The Social Democrats and the Anti-Austerity Alliance-People Before Profit alliance will support Sinn Féin’s proposal.