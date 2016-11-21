FF to decide on water charges after report, says Barry Cowen

Fianna Fáil has said it cannot rule out supporting the return of water charges if an independent expert commission proposes such a move.

The commission is due to report on November 30th and there is a widespread expectation a charging regime with generous allowances will be proposed.

It is expected there will still be a generous contribution to water services from general taxation but the report will insist the “polluter pay” principle must remain.

The party’s environment spokesman, Barry Cowen, said it would make an informed decision based on the recommendations.

“The party’s position is very clear. I have always said that we do not believe the current water charge regime is fit for purpose. We will look at the report from the commission and examine it in detail and make a decision thereafter,” he said.

“We respect the right of the independent commission to make recommendations and we will consider them in due course.”

Range of options

The expert commission has been examining a number of options about how water services should be paid for. Its recommendations will be sent to an Oireachtas committee for examination.

Independent Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh has been appointed as chairperson by Minister for Housing Simon Coveney after agreement with Fianna Fáil.

Mr Coveney’s decision has been criticised by Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin, who accused him of railroading the work of the committee.

However the Minister told The Irish Times the appointment was in line with the confidence and supply agreement agreed with Fianna Fáil.

Mr Coveney said that was his right and Mr Ó Céidigh would be an honest and honourable chairperson.

He said: “Eoin Ó Broin has already stated he has no confidence in the process and now he is taking offence to the appointment of a chairperson. It is not a credible criticism.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Ó Céidigh was one of three people appointed to the Seanad by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin. However both Mr Coveney and Mr Cowen insisted he was apolitical and had no allegiance to any political party.

Mr Ó Broin has insisted the issue is not with Mr Ó Céidigh but rather the means of his appointment. He said he would consider how to proceed and would be consulting with the other Right2Water TDs.

FG position

Meanwhile, Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar has placed pressure on the Fine Gael party to stand by their commitment to support water charges.

Mr Varadkar said it was the right thing to do, insisting that mattered more than the survival of the Government. “What’s much more important than the Government surviving is making the right decisions by the Irish people for the future. I’ve never been ashamed or behind the door in my view that water charges are the right thing to do no matter who is in government for reasons of conservation,” he said.

“It’s the best thing for the environment, it’s the fairest way to pay. Because you’re paying for the water you use, not water that other people use or waste,” he added.

Mr Coveney distanced himself from the remarks and said this was not the time to raise the stakes.He said water continued to be a divisive issue and his aim was to provide a consensus approach to the issue.

“Inevitably it will come down to whether Fianna Fáil will look to try and work within the committee to find a consensus they can defend politically,” he said.

“It is a real job of work to be done for the Government to persuade people there is a fair and sensible way forward.”

The Government will put a motion to the House this week to establish the Oireachtas committee. It will have 20 members, including five Government TDs, four Fianna Fáil TDs, two Sinn Féin TDs and five TDs from the smaller groupings. Four Senators including the chair will also be appointed.