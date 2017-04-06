FF and FG to discuss water charges at weekend

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are to hold talks this weekend in a bid to break the deadlock over the future of water charges.

The Oireachtas Committee on the Future Funding of Domestic Water Services failed to sign off on its final report yesterday after Fine Gael sought fresh legal advice on whether the committee’s recommendations are compliant with European law.

However, it is understood this is to give both parties time to broker a deal and avoid a potential breach of the confidence-and-supply arrangement between them which allows the minority Government to function.

Senior advisers on both sides have been in contact in recent days to try to iron out the difficulties between them.

Fine Gael is insisting the report must recommend a charge for excessive usage of water while Fianna Fáil has said this is a matter for the legislation that will implement the committee’s proposals.

Fianna Fáil’s spokesman on housing, Barry Cowen, said he is not opposed to imposing a penalty on those who waste water. But he added: “It is not the committee’s job to write the legislation for Simon Coveney and the Government. The committee’s recommendations have to be reflected in the legislation. The committee says there should be penalties for wasting water. This is about the Fine Gael leadership and nothing else.”

The report was due to be completed on Thursday but it will now not be considered until next Tuesday.

European law

Legal advice given by a senior counsel said the report was sufficient and it is a matter for the legislation to ensure its recommendations are compliant with European law. Fine Gael is seeking another opinion from a senior counsel with expertise in European law.

In a statement the party said the current legal advice received was not sufficient, given the changes made to the draft report in the last 48 hours.

“Fine Gael is working towards achieving an outcome that is honest and fair to the taxpayer and is within the Water Framework Directive.”

The party said the committee’s proposals may breach European law and expose the taxpayer to large fines.

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney has said he will not introduce legislation which could be incompatible with the EU Water Framework Directive.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy said there was an obligation on the Minister to honour the recommendations contained in the committee’s report. He claimed the Fine Gael position was posturing and was becoming a public audition for the job of taoiseach.

Mr Murphy added: “The Minister for Social Protection, the Minister for Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government and the Government increasingly resemble a lost soldier left in a jungle after the war is over.

Refunds recommended

“They have lost but they are trying to hang on to anything they can, in this case to maintain a back door for water charges in the future.”

The draft report recommends refunds for householders who paid their water charges and proposes the funding of domestic water services through general taxation. It also proposes the installation of meters at apartment blocks.

The water conservation grant may be deducted from any repayments but the committee says this is a matter for Government.

Under the proposals, the metering programme will be abandoned, apart from bulk metering at apartment complexes. The report recommends giving incentives to householders who choose to install meters at their homes.

The report says the Commission for Energy Regulation will determine a figure for normal usage of water and penalties will apply to those who use 70 per cent above that figure. However the level of the financial penalties or how the money is collected has not been determined.

It also provides for a referendum to keep the utility Irish Water in public ownership.