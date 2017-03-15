Farage: Taoiseach should apologise to Trump for saying ‘vile things’

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said Taoiseach Enda Kenny is “wasting his time” visiting the White House because of “the vile things” he said about US president Donald Trump during the campaign.

“Let’s hope that the first thing he does is apologise to Donald Trump for saying vile things about him consistently during the campaign.

“I think that might be a good starting point. Because Trump won’t have forgotten that,” the former Ukip leader told RTE’s Today with Sean O’Rourke .

Last May Mr Kenny accused Mr Trump, then one of the candidates for the Republican presidential nomination, of using “racist and dangerous” language.

“Maybe Donald will let bygones be bygones, but I would have thought Kenny is wasting his time, if he has been as abusive about the president as he has and if he’s going to try to sell to Donald Trump the idea that an independent sovereign state like Ireland is giving away their ability to make their own laws to Mr Juncker — I think he might be surprised by what Mr Trump has to say to that.”

When queried about how ‘vile’ Mr Kenny’s comments were, he replied: “How much more insulting can you be than to call some one racist. I think he needs to apologise.”

Mr Farage was the first British politician to speak to Mr Trump after his election and has met the president more than once, including joining him for dinner at his Florida estate.

Defend EU

Mr Kenny is expected to launch a strong defence of the achievements and benefits of the European Union when he meets Mr Trump .

Mr Kenny will become the first EU leader to meet the president after Theresa May following the postponement of German chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to the White House until Friday.

The US president has been a frequent critic of the EU, describing Brexit as a “great thing” and urging other countries to follow Britain in leaving the bloc.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Kenny said it was important that the US administration had a “full view” of what Europe stands for.

“European leaders need to be over here talking to Republicans, Democrats and the administration about what membership of the European Union means and the relationship that it can have with as powerful an entity as the United States. It is important that the full story be given here.”

Juvenile

Mr Farage also dismissed a call by Irish American politician Martin O’Malley for Mr Kenny not to visit the White House.

“That really is a juvenile comment. The Democrats lost heavily, they’re very, very bitter.”

He added that he thinks the Trump presidency will be softer on illegal immigrants “that have actually made a life for themselves and are obeying the law and contributing.

“I think the Trump regime will be very tough on illegal immigrants that are operating outside the law, but above all — he was elected to do two things, one bring jobs back to America, that is happening in spades, companies are opening up manufacturing all across the mid west. The second thing he was elected to do was to stop that massive flow of illegal immigrants coming in from Mexico.

“It’s a hell of a tough job, it’s a 2,000 mile border, he’s got a lot on his plate but he intends to do it.

“All across the west, and 2016 saw this, there is a move back towards nation state democracy — a move away from super national false governments like the European Union and all of us want to control our borders and have a proper immigration policy.

“That is not racist, that is mature and sensible and that is what Trump is saying, it’s what I’ve been saying. It’s what many other political figures now across the whole of Europe are saying.

“At one point there will be a political movement in Ireland that says the same thing, because Sinn Féin used to say these things, they used to stand, actually for Irish independence and now they too have sold out to the European project.”