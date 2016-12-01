Fallout from water charges a current issue

It is fitting that today the overarching issues are some of those that have dominated political discourse over the past few years.

There is the continuing fallout from the water charges debacle, and the abortion issue is again to the fore: Pat Leahy reports in politics that Ireland will not give a commitment to the United Nations to change its abortion laws.

This comes a week after Minister for Health Simon Harris authorised a €30,000 award to Amanda Mellet. She suffered a fatal foetal abnormality during her pregnancy and took a case against Ireland to the UN.

And then there is Bertie Ahern. Fiach Kelly follows up with a classic political story about the nerviness and divisions within Fianna Fáil about his possible return to the fold.

Ahern spoke to Kelly last night and confirmed an interest in rejoining, so as to help the party regain a seat in Dublin Central, a constituency where he ruled the roost for over a quarter of a century.

A few privately would like to start fattening the calf. Their attitude is: Let him back in, take the hit and move on. Others feel more nervous, and among the latter is party leader Micheal Martin.

There is no doubt there is a marked attachment for the former taoiseach, despite his defenestration by the Mahon tribunal.

And the fallout from water? A cascade of it. The report of the expert commission was always going to be a pin cushion of all the vested interests. The unhappy brigade (for very different reasons) including Sinn Féin, the Alphabet Alliance, the EU Commission, Labour, Fianna Fáil and business organisations. Even Fine Gael (or its backbench TDs) is unhappy.

So the commission achieved a level of equity and balance by making everybody browned off.

If this is the way forward, it is definitely going to be referred by the EU Commission to the European Court of Justice for breaching the Water Framework Directive.

The State as the sole customer of Irish Water stretches the notion of a domestic water charging system to breaking point.

But the far-left opponents have also got a grievance. Charges have not been abolished completely. Some kind of measure will have to be used to calibrate wasteful usage (a water meter anybody?). The energy regulator will define that.

As time goes on, that threshold can be reduced so charges can be increased and widened as they were for bin charges.

There are elements that are spurious in the arguments advanced by the protesters. A quarter of people are in private water schemes and pay for water on the double under the general taxation scheme.

The AAA-PBP did not even consider that cohort until very late in the day. Yesterday’s admission by Paul Murphy that he paid water charges while living in Brussels makes you wonder as to how committed he is to this principle.

If he is so strongly against them, why did he pay in Belgium without a whimper? And why did he capitulate so easily to paying property taxes on his apartment after opposing them so vehemently in street protests. He talked yesterday about ‘tactics’ which he needs to explain more.

That all certainly adds to the argument advanced by opponents that the AAA-PBP have used water charges as a vehicle to mobilise support for their ‘people power’ form of street democracy.

The age of populism does not just manifest itself on the left but also on the right.

And there is another potential bit of mutineering happening, this time in Fine Gael. The leadership of the party, and of Fianna Fáil, has been wishy-washy about giving refunds to those households who complied with water charges.

No such indecision affected Fine Gael backbenchers last night who argued trenchantly that those who paid should get full refunds. Here is Sarah Bardon’s report.

Otherwise, the message would go out that to disobey a societal rule will bring not a sanction but a reward.

To his credit, the AAA-PBP TD Mick Barry argued for the same refund - but of course coming from a different perspective.

