EU prepares plan for North to rejoin bloc

European leaders are preparing to recognise the potential for a “united Ireland” within the EU after confirming Northern Ireland would seamlessly rejoin the bloc after Brexit in the event of a vote for Irish reunification.

In a step that may stoke concerns in Britain that Brexit could hasten the fragmentation of the United Kingdom, diplomats are planning to ask leaders of the EU’s 27 post-Brexit member countries to endorse the idea in a summit on Saturday.

It would allow Northern Ireland to follow the example of German reunification in 1990 and reflect the terms of the 1998 Belfast Agreement, which ended decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

The agreement allows a referendum on reuniting Ireland where there is reason to believe a majority in Northern Ireland is in favour.

EU27 ambassadors were first told of the plan at a meeting on Wednesday but Donald Tusk, European Council president, has yet to share a text, which was suggested by Dublin.

The Taoiseach, Enda Kenny, has pushed for a “united Ireland” reference in the final Brexit treaty that will confirm the UK’s exit, but an EU statement at the outset of talks would be seen as a diplomatic coup as he prepares to step down as taoiseach after six years.

Advocates of the reference to Northern Ireland and reunification say the reference simply reflects the Belfast Agreement, signed long before Brexit was anticipated.

But it would still send a powerful signal at a sensitive moment in the politics of the island. Under pressure to hand power, Mr Kenny has said he will make his intentions for his political future clear once the “ground rules for Brexit” are set.

This has fuelled expectations that he will step down within weeks, setting in motion a contest for the leadership for Fine Gael.

Ireland is the most exposed of the EU’s remaining member states to Brexit, and the Government is desperate to avoid a clean break between the United Kingdom and the EU, which could severely damage Irish-British trade that runs to €1.2 billion a week.

But it also wants to be seen to play a full part in the negotiations on the EU side. “We will not be a proxy for the British in the exit negotiations,” Minister for Foreign Charlie Flanagan told the Financial Times.

Britain and Ireland are committed to upholding the Belfast Agreement as co-guarantors, but the increased talk of Irish reunification will reinforce the fears of those in Britain who believe Brexit will bolster those championing a UK break-up.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, has already called for a Scottish independence referendum within two years, as Britain’s departure from the union is finalised.

However, a UK government source said on Thursday evening: “Northern Ireland’s constitutional position as part of the UK is based firmly and clearly on the freely given consent of its people.

“The UK government has consistently upheld the principle of consent regarding Northern Ireland’s future. “It is clear that the majority of the people of Northern Ireland continue strongly to support the current political settlement, including Northern Ireland’s continuing position within the UK.”

Saturday’s gathering in Brussels will mark the formal adoption of EU guidelines for Brexit talks with the United Kingdom, staking out a tough opening stance with a common front on issues such as Gibraltar, Northern Ireland and the rights of EU migrants.

German chancellor Angela Merkel warned Britain on Thursday not to harbour illusions about the bloc’s resolve.

“I have to put it in such clear terms because unfortunately I have the feeling that some in Britain still have illusions,” Ms Merkel told the Bundestag.

“But that would be a waste of time.”

No final decision has been taken on a specific text on Irish unity. It would be part of accompanying documents to the guidelines for Saturday’s summit, because it is seen as a clarification of law rather than something to be negotiated in Europe’s talks with Britain.

Officials warned that a reference to the idea could still be excluded because of the acute sensitivity around independence questions in Scotland and Catalonia in Spain.

Financial Times