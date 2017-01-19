‘Enormous contribution’: Tributes paid to Martin McGuinness

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has paid tribute to Sinn Féin leader in Northern Ireland, Martin McGuinness, after it emerged he would not run for re-election in the forthcoming Northern Ireland poll.

Mr Flanagan, in Belfast for a meeting with the British Secretary of State for the North James Brokenshire, released a statement after the former deputy first minister announced he would not run.

He said: “Martin was unstinting in his personal efforts to secure the stability of the powersharing institutions in Northern Ireland and to advance reconciliation between the unionist and nationalist communities.

“As the holder of a joint office, he fully recognised that his duty was to represent all of the people of Northern Ireland.

Fear, anger, suspicion

“Through word and deed, Martin sought to reach out to those who - for understandable reasons - would have regarded his past with fear, anger and suspicion.”

Mr Flanagan said that he and Mr McGuinness “come from very different, and indeed mutually critical, political traditions”.

He said he had seen that Mr McGuinness “was determined to make the future of Northern Ireland, and its people, so much better than its past”.

“I hope that Martin’s political legacy - of a resilient and generous commitment to the interlocking institutions of the Good Friday Agreement - will encourage all of Northern Ireland’s political parties to emulate his efforts to consolidate partnership government,” he said.

Former president of Ireland Mary McAleese has described Martin McGuinness’s contribution to politics as “enormous”.

“People who disliked and hated each other’s politics had to work with one another respectfully. He showed how that could be done,”she told RTÉ 1’s Six One news.

“People had to believe in a shared future. He certainly has contributed hugely to the circumstances in which that became possible and then lived out through everyday life and everyday politics,” she said.

‘Desperately sad’

“His contribution has been enormous, and it’s really desperately sad that he will be missing from the frontline of the fray of Northern politics. I have to say I was gratified to hear that he would be able and continue to make a contribution as the younger generation of politicians would benefit greatly from his contribution.

“He’s the exemplar of that journey. Everyone in Northern Ireland had to go on that journey a little bit, but for him to come from a strong paramilitary background to embrace democratic politics with people who would have been sworn enemies of him and vice versa, and to make friends with them and to make colleagues of them - I think those qualities are rare, and that he had them in abundance.

“He turned out to be a very able politician.

Paramilitary background

“I think initially there would have been serious scepticism and there probably would be people who would have difficulty with his paramilitary background - but I think it would be a very ungenerous person who would not give him a kindly word at his stage of his career, looking back on how he interfaced with the Reverend Ian Paisley up until the point he became deputy minister to Ian Paisley,” she said.

“I am very gratified to hear he still has huge faith in the Good Friday agreement and in shared governance because I hope that in this election, people will recommit to that and the kind of leadership that will give us parity of esteem, shared governance and a good future for Northern Ireland.”

‘Learn from his example’

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin also paid tribute to Mr McGuinness and said he hoped “those assuming leadership roles in Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland will learn from his example over the last 10 years”.

“I will not pretend to agree with many of the positions which he has taken over the last 40 years,” Mr Martin said. “But I believe he has sought to be a constructive force in trying to make the post-Good Friday Agreement institutions work.”

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams said: “I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Martin McGuinness. He and I first met over 45 years ago behind the barricades in Free Derry and we have been friends and comrades since that time.

“We were all shocked when we saw his appearance recently. Thank God he is looking a lot better since then and responding well to the treatment he is receiving. However, he does need to take time out to get better for himself, for his family and for our struggle,” Mr Adams said.

Mr Brokenshire he was “sorry to hear Martin McGuinness has decided not to stand for another term in the Northern Ireland Assembly”.

“I thank him on behalf of the [British] government for his work in securing a number of significant political agreements, as well as his service as deputy first minister of Northern Ireland.”