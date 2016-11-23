Enda Kenny to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday

Taoiseach Enda Kenny will have a private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican next Monday morning. The meeting was confirmed on Wednesday by the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Irish Embassy to the Holy See.

The Pope’s forthcoming visit to Ireland for the Vatican’s World Meeting of the Family in Dublin in August 2018 will be one of the major talking points between the two men.

Mr Kenny requested the meeting following the decision to formally invite the Pope to attend the meeting next year, a statement from the Taoiseach’s ofice said.

Mr Kenny will take the opportunity to express full support for the invitation and to “ assure the Pope that the normal state courtesies and support will be extended to him if he decides to come to Ireland.”

“They are also expected to discuss a number of issues of mutual and global interest, including bilateral relations, developments in the European Union and migration,” the statement said.

Speaking to The Irish Times last week, Irish Cardinal Kevin Farrell, newly appointed head of the Pontifical Council for the Laity, confirmed that it was Pope Francis’ intention to make a two day trip to Ireland for the Family Meeting.

Cardinal Farrell, who will be one of key figures in the Vatican side of the organisation for the Dublin Family meeting, could not confirm speculation that the Pope’s trip to Ireland might be extended, perhaps to take in a visit to Northern Ireland.

“My understanding is that his intention would be to be visit the World Meeting of the Family in Dublin, a two day trip, in and out, just like he did for Philidelphia. But I know nothing about whether or not he will extend that trip...Talk of him going to the North, or extending the trip, at this stage is pure speculation, I doubt if anybody in Rome has even thought about that yet...but that does not mean that Francis could not surprise us...” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Taoiseach, who met Pope Francis in the Vatican in April 2014 on the occasion of the dual canonisation of Pope John XXIII and Pope John Paul II, is also expected to discuss a wide range of economic and international issues with Pope Francis.

Given that this Pope considers the question of forced migration to be one of the biggest issues facing contemporary mankind, the meeting is bound to deal with both the Europe-wide tensions prompted by immigration as well as with the Mediterranean boat people crisis which this year has seen more than 4,000 migrants drown.

After meeting with the Pope, Mr Kenny will also have a meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The Taoiseach’s visit will be Vatican-only as he is not expected to meet with Italian government figures.

Mr Kenny will travel to Rome on Sunday night, returning to Dublin on Monday evening.

-