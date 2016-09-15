Enda Kenny to meet Opposition to discuss Project Eagle inquiry

Taoiseach Enda Kenny is to meet Opposition leaders on Thursday evening to discuss the nature and scope of an inquiry into the Project Eagle sale.

The meeting follows the publication on Wednesday of the Comptroller & Auditor General report into Nama’s controversial sale of Project Eagle, its Northern Ireland loan portfolio, to US firm Cerberus in 2014.

The report by the Republic’s spending watchdog found that the sale led to probable losses of more than £190 million (€220 million) to the State.

It also found a number of shortcomings in the process of selling the loans - secured on more than 900 properties in Northern Ireland, the Republic and the UK - and said that the Project Eagle deal differed in several respects from other Nama sales.

The report said the price sought by Nama gave a return that was lower than the potential return for selling the loans differently and over a longer period.

“The decision to sell the loans at a minimum price of £1.3 billion involved a significant probable loss of value to the State of up to £190 million,” the report found.

What is Project Eagle? Nama, the State's bad bank, took over property loans made by Irish banks in the North with a book value of more than €6 billion. In April 2014, it sold the lot of them in a single transaction, covering 860 properties, to Cerberus, a US company, for about €1.6 billion. The codename for the sale, within Nama, was Project Eagle. A number of inquiries were ordered after allegations of irregularities in the process. The inquiries include those by the Comptroller and Auditor General, the State's spending watchdog, Northern Ireland Assembly, the UK's National Crime Agency and the C&AG.

It was also critical of Nama’s management of the potential conflicts of interest presented by the commercial relationships a former member of its Northern Ireland advisory committee, Frank Cushnahan, had with Nama borrowers and with a bidder for the Project Eagle portfolio.

Nama furiously rejected the C&AG’s findings, opening up a war of words with the State agency.

In a statement, Nama said its board “categorically” rejected the findings of the report and suggested that the C&AG staff were unqualified for the exercise they carried out.

In an article for The Irish Times, Nama chair Frank Daly said he is certain the report would have been different if the C&AG had hired outside expertise, as it had originally intended.

Inquiries

An inquiry by the Dáil Public Accounts Committee will now proceed, while the Government said in a statement it would make preparations for a separate investigation.

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Seán Fleming announced the PAC would host a series of meetings beginning on September 29th to examine the report.

Meanwhile, Mr Kenny invited Opposition leader to meet him on Thursday to discuss the structure of the second investigation.

Political sources had suggested a commission of investigation headed by a judge was a possibility, though the cross-Border nature of Nama’s operations on Project Eagle presents legal difficulties.

Both Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin have called for a commission of inquiry, while Sinn Féin also said that all Nama sales should be stopped immediately.

Independents4Change TD Mick Wallace, who has been critical of Nama, said that the proceeds of the sale should be frozen under the proceeds of Crime Act.