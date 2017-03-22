Enda Kenny to be questioned on his leadership plans

Taoiseach Enda Kenny is expected to be questioned on when he plans to step aside as Fine Gael leader at a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Wednesday evening.

At least one TD has said they intend to question Mr Kenny on his plans at the meeting. The Deputy declined to be named.

However, most TDs or Senators do not expect Mr Kenny to outline his departure date this week.

Other TDs who have spoken out against the Taoiseach in the past have said they would not question Mr Kenny on his leadership of the party.

Last month, Mr Kenny said he would deal with the issue “effectively and conclusively” when he returned from his St Patrick’s Day visit to the US.

Senior Ministers now expect the Taoiseach to stand down as Fine Gael leader following the European Council meeting on April 29th.

The European Council meeting will set the parameters for the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.

‘Obsession’

Speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show on Wednesday, Minister for Housing Simon Coveney, who is one of the frontrunners to succeed Mr Kenny, said: “I think there’s nearly more of an obsession [with the leadership question] outside of Fine Gael than in it at the moment.”

Mr Coveney said Mr Kenny “delivered extraordinarily well” on his St Patrick’s Day visit to Washington, DC, particularly as he was “treading a difficult line”.

“His speech offered some global leadership on [the] broad migration debate.”