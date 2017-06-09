Enda Kenny to announce resignation in Dáil on Tuesday

Taoiseach Enda Kenny intends to announce his resignation in the Dáil chamber on Tuesday, with Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar due to be nominated for the position on Wednesday.

Before Mr Kenny travels to Áras an Uachtaráin to meet President Michael D Higgins on Tuesday, he will address the Dáil and the leaders of other parties will be invited to respond.

Normal Dáil business will then be suspended and the Dáil will be adjourned until Wednesday morning.

Once Mr Kenny has informed the Ceann Comhairle on Wednesday that the President has accepted his resignation, the Ceann Comhairle can take nominations for the position of Taoiseach and put them to a vote.

Seal of office

If, as expected, Mr Varadkar is elected Taoiseach he will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to receive his seal of office from the President before returning to the Dáil to announce his Cabinet. There will then be another vote on the Cabinet. The House is not expected to sit on Thursday.

Mr Kenny does not appear to have shared his immediate plans with any political colleagues.

The Dáil arithmetic means that he will have to be present for votes. The longstanding convention of former taoisigh being automatically paired with an Opposition TD, and therefore not needing to attend, no longer applies.

It would be a surprise to politicians if Mr Kenny contested another Dáil election.

A keen cyclist, Mr Kenny also plans to get back on his bicycle with a number of events coming up in which he likely to take part. The Sport Ireland Tour de Burren takes place on June 17th and the Ring of Kerry charity cycle is on July 1st.