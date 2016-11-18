Enda Kenny talks FDI and immigration with Mike Pence

Sarah Bardon

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has on Friday night spoken to US vice-president elect Mike Pence on the telephone.

Mr Kenny and Mr Pence spoke about immigration and foreign direct investment during the conversation.

Mr Pence has roots in Co Clare and Co Sligo.

Mr Kenny has already spoken to the president-elect, Donald Trump.

The Taoiseach was one of only nine world leaders to speak to Mr Trump within 24 hours of his election and the only leader of an EU member state to speak with the Republican the day after his resounding victory.

The other countries were Egypt, Mexico, Israel, Turkey, India, Japan, Australia and South Korea.

The order of calls caused a minor diplomatic incident with the British, as Mr Trump broke with long-standing tradition that one of the first acts of a newly elected American president after winning an election was to put in a call to Downing Street, underlining the “special relationship” between the countries.