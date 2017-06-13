Enda Kenny steps down as Taoiseach: ‘I hope I made a modest contribution’

An emotional Enda Kenny has made his final address to the Dáil as Taoiseach.

He said he was the first to acknowledge that he had not got everything right.

“But I can honestly say my motivation was always what I believed was in the best interests of the Irish people,’’ he added.

He thanked his colleagues in government and the contribution of Fianna Fáil under leader Micheál Martin.

He had been truly blessed, he said, to lead the country and he thanked the people of Ireland and Mayo.

“I really do believe politics is work worth doing, a noble profession,’’ he added.

Flanked by Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald and members of the Cabinet, the Taoiseach informed the Dáil at 2pm he would be going later to Áras an Uachtarain to submit his resignation to President Michael D Higgins.

He referred to Labour’s contribution to the last government. He said it was a privilege and a pleasure to lead Fine Gael and wished everybody good health in dealing with the challenges ahead.

He quoted Michael Davitt wishing “fond thoughts’’ and “fullest forgiveness’’.

He said he hoped he had made a modest contribution to making Ireland better as envisaged by Davitt.

He then sat down, visibly emotional, to applause from all sides of the House.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin described him as “an Irish patriot and an Irish democrat”.

He said the mischievous enjoyment the Taoiseach had taken from his deliberations about his time of departure “has been a joy to behold”.

Mr Martin joked it was a “great burden” for Mr Kenny that Mayo had failed to win the Sam Maguire during his time in office.

And he said: “It was incredibly courageous to give your heart and soul to working on your job in Government knowing Michael Ring was back in Mayo stealing your votes”.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams said his party and Fine Gael did not agree on many issues but “I always found Enda to be friendly on a personal level”.

‘Probably the best leader Fine Gael ever had’

He also said: “Enda Kenny is probably the best leader Fine Gael ever had.”

He said the Taoiseach’s departure from office would be a big change for his family.

“Let me say I will miss you. I will miss your entertaining tales of meetings you have had and meetings you have not had.”

Mr Adams said he would “miss your optimistic energy”, his grin and sense of humour and his ability to deal with questions without giving a clue about his view on the question he was actually asked.

Forty two years was a long time in the house and he deserved his time out. He also wished Minister for Finance Michael Noonan well in his retirement as a Minister.

Mr Adams said there had been successes including the success of the same-sex marriage referendum.

He said there had also been abject failures, including the Taoiseach’s consistent failure to recognise the State of Palestine, the squandering of the biggest mandate in history, the kowtowing to the EU and the debt of €55 billion left to the State, and the chaos in the health service.

He said the Taoiseach had no empathy on the North. Before the Taoiseach offered his resignation, the Dáil stood for the prayer in Irish and English but there was some confusion when a number of TDs started to sit down during the 30 seconds of meditation.

Members of Mr Kenny’s family sat in the distinguished visitors gallery including his wife Fionnuala O’Kelly, son Fiachra, his personal assistant Sarah Moran and chief of staff Mark Kennelly.

Mr Kenny stands down after six years as the longest serving Fine Gael Taoiseach and the first to secure a second consecutive term in government for the party.

He now becomes a party backbencher until the next general election when he is expected to retire as a TD.

The Taoiseach is also father of the House as the longest serving TD with 42 years in the Dáil. He was first elected in 1975 in a by-election following the death of his father Henry and fought another 12 elections in his Dáil tenure.

He served three years as a Cabinet minister, holding the tourism and trade portfolio in the 1994 to 1997 rainbow coalition.

He also served for a year as minister of state for education and for labour from February 1986 to March 1987.

Mr Kenny took over from Michael Noonan as party leader in 2002 after a disastrous general election for the party and in 2007 the party’s numbers in the Dáil went from 32 to 51 TDs.

In the 2011 general election at the height of the economic recession, Fine Gael secured 76 seats, the most in the party’s history, under his leadership.

For the first time Fine Gael was the largest party in the Dáil and Mr Kenny became the State’s 13th Taoiseach.