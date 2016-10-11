Enda Kenny says he will run in the next general election

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has informed his constituency colleagues he will run again in the next general election.

Mr Kenny has insisted he will not lead Fine Gael into another election, leading to speculation he would stand aside from politics.

The Taoiseach met with his constituency colleagues on Sunday evening and insisted he would not be going anywhere anytime soon.

Mr Kenny is understood to have told his party he intends to stand for re-election in Co Mayo.

Question marks remain over how long the Taoiseach will remain as leader of Fine Gael.

A number of TDs have insisted he must make his departure date known before the end of the year.

The Taoiseach has stressed he has a number of things he wishes to achieve before standing aside as leader of the party.

It is expected once the budget has been passed, Fine Gael TDs will focus their attentions on the need for new leadership within the party.