Enda Kenny’s foreign trip diary empty after Canadian visit

Enda Kenny’s visit to Canada on Wednesday could be his final foreign trip as taoiseach.

A spokesman for Mr Kenny told reporters on Tuesday the Taoiseach has no further trips planned or prepared.

This is being seen as a confirmation that Mr Kenny will address his leadership intentions when he returns from his visit to Canada.

Mr Kenny has said he will not lead the party into the next general election but has not outlined his depature date. Party members are expecting him to address the issue at a parliamentary party meeting next week.

This could mean the trip to Canada will be his last overseas engagement as Taoiseach.

Mr Kenny has a series of engagements in the Canadian cities of Montreal and Toronto on Thursday and Friday, beginning with a meeting with prime minister Justin Trudeau. He will also attend business meetings and a reception with members of the Irish community.

While in Canada, Mr Kenny has engagements with chambers of commerce, Enterprise Ireland and Tourism Ireland.

Mr Kenny said he would make his leadership intentions very clear once he was happy that the “ground rules for Brexit” were in place.

The guidelines for the negotiations around Britain leaving the European Union were agreed when EU leaders met in Brussels last weekend.

In February, Mr Kenny told his TDs and Senators he would deal with his leadership of Fine Gael “effectively and conclusively” upon his return from the United States following his St Patrick’s Day visit.

He subsequently said he was staying in office to see the beginning of the Brexit negotiations and establishment of the Northern Ireland Executive.