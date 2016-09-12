Enda Kenny hints at staying on as Taoiseach next year

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said he will “of course” consider a ministerial reshuffle next year, indicating he does not intend to stand down as Fine Gael leader soon.

Mr Kenny made the remarks at the opening of the two day Fine Gael parliamentary party think-in in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The Taoiseach also said it is up to Minister of State John Halligan to decide whether he wants to stay in Government.

“Next year, as I always do, I will consider the question of performance of the ministers and the ministers of state and take that into the context of the challenging are we have to deal with,” Mr Kenny said.

When pressed on whether he foresees himself making another reshuffle, the Taoiseach said: “My mandate is not one I am going to walk away from and I will, of course, reflect on the make up of the ministers and the ministers of state next year. That is part of my responsibility also.

“I consider the performance of ministers and ministers of state. Obviously this is important. This is the most challenging time I think we have politically in Ireland for a very long time, very difficult economic circumstances in the last six years.”

The statement will raise eyebrows in some quarters of Fine Gael. Some TDs have already called on Mr Kenny to set a timetable for his departure as leader and his leadership came into focus earlier this year. Sources indicated that “of course”, Mr Kenny could reshuffle his ministerial team again.

Mr Kenny also said the mandate he has as Taoiseach is one he “intends to fulfil”.

‘Bring all hell down’

On the issue of John Halligan, Fine Gael sources said there is no way Mr Kenny will seek to sack him from office, despite the remarks make by the Waterford TD over the weekend in which he threatened to “bring all hell down” on top the Government.

The Taoiseach did say, however, that he does not “condone that kind of activity or that kind of interview at all. Everybody is entitled to speak directly if they wish without descending into that kind of language on any issue”.

Should Mr Halligan leave, he will be replaced, Mr Kenny said.

“If it transpires that somebody decides to retire or resign from Government, I will of course make a replacement to that position.

“In that event, were that to arise I would have to make a recommendation to Cabinet, if it is a Minister of State that is involved. I expect John Halligan to do his job.”

Mr Kenny also announced that an extra 650 teachers are to be hired next year due to an additional 11,000 pupils coming into the education system.

He said the arrangement has been made between Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Education Richard Bruton.

Meanwhile, in an interview on Monday morning, Mr Kenny declared he has got his “mojo back” and is ready to go “flat out” in Government after a summer of reflection.

The Fine Gael leader said that while he did not enjoy the last general election, the party still ended up being the largest in the Dáil.

“I just didn’t enjoy it, I always enjoy being out meeting people but I just didn’t this time,” he told Newstalk radio. “I’ve reflected on this during the summer and as they say, I’ve got my mojo back.”