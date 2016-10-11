Enda Kenny: Castlebar blows hot and cold on plan to run again

Quite a few people in the Taoiseach’s home town of Castlebar were scratching their heads yesterday after reading a headline in the Connaught Telegraph saying “Kenny will run again”.

Some of them were at a Fine Gael function in Coady’s pub in Castlebar shortly after the February election , when the Taoiseach introduced his daughter Aoibhinn to the local party faithful.

“It was a sort of ‘thank you’ to all the party workers and he brought Aoibhinn around introducing her to everyone – which was seen by many as a strong signal that she would be the successor,” said one of those present in Coady’s, a staunch Fine Gael house.

Mr Kenny’s Castlebar neighbours seemed fairly evenly divided yesterday between those who were thrilled with the news that after 41 years in the Dáil he is still keen to stay, and those who say he should give someone else a chance.

‘Very pleased’

“I am not surprised but I am very pleased,” said Sean McDonnell from Spencer Park, Castlebar, whose good humour was further enhanced by budget announcements on Capital Gains and inheritance taxes.

“He is a great man - he has been very good for the country,” said the father of nine, who after the 2008 crash switched from construction to farming.

“To be honest I thought he was going to retire, but it is great that he will give it another go.”

Asked about those who experienced hardship under Mr Kenny’s time at the helm, the Mayo man commented: “Sure everyone got something today.”

Phil Quinn, one of the few smokers evident on the streets of Castlebar, sighed wearily at the news that his habit was being further taxed, and wasn’t cheered by reports of Mr Kenny’s intention to stay in politics.

“It’s time he moved on,” said the former Manchester City Council employee who retired home in 2008.

“Politicians get €5,000 and pensioners get a fiver. They are all the same. He did some good but it’s time he went.”

Ann Holian from Cong was thrilled with the news that Mr Kenny has no intention of going anywhere. “I am very pleased. Enda brought the country back from the brink,” she insisted.

Rumble of discontent

While there was a rumble of discontent about the level of investment in the county town while a local was holding the reins of power, Jim Ruane (64) said this was a mark in the Taoiseach’s favour.

“We all have to retire at 65 so why shouldn’t he?” asked Ruane. “I think he did a good job - we were nearly bankrupt when Fine Gael took over - but I think he has had a good run now.

“He did not show favouritism, and while they will give out about that around here, he was Taoiseach for all the country and not just for Castlebar or Mayo.”

Any lack of favouritism did not impress James Murray from Castlebar. “One thing we have plenty of is charity shops,” said Mr Murray, pointing out a number of closed-up premises in the centre of town.

“Retail here is dying on its feet,” said the owner of an ambulance company who admits to being very disappointed, especially with the failure of Castlebar Celtic soccer club to secure funding under the Sports Capital Programme.

“Michael Ring brought plenty of sweeties to Westport. Of course you are a whinger if you say that around here.”

John Walkin from Castlebar is also disappointed at the lack of investment in local facilities - but says he would vote for Enda Kenny again.

“A lot of people say he should have done more for the town,” said the 34-year-old, who works for Allergan in Ballina.

“But we got a new tennis club, we are getting a new swimming pool, a lot of shops are starting to open up. I would vote for him again and I would be absolutely amazed if he did not get re-elected.

“Whether he will be Taoiseach again, or party leader, is another thing.”