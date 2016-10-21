Enda Kenny appoints three more Fine Gael TDs to key positions

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has given three Fine Gael TDs new positions in what is seen as a bid to cling on to power.

Mr Kenny has appointed Sligo-Leitrim TD Tony McLoughlin as Assistant Government Chief Whip, while Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd and Dublin Fingal TD Alan Farrell are tasked to a special Fine Gael committee on Brexit.

The positions were confirmed at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting this week.

The announcement is being seen as an attempt by Mr Kenny to prevent any potential heave, with one Fine Gael source saying it was a “desperate bid to cling on in there for as long as he possibly can”.

“There is only a handful now who have no job. Kenny knows if there is a move against him, those three TDs could be key to his success or his downfall. This is an attempt to keep them busy and away from parliamentary party meetings,” the source said.

Hard Border

The decision means as few as 14 out of the 50 Fine Gael TDs have not been given a position or a job by Mr Kenny.

Mr McLoughlin , who will receive an additional €13,800 for the role, was given the job a week after criticising Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O’Connor at a party meeting.

Mr O’Dowd, who is seen as a rebel TD, will be tasked with holding discussions on the potential reintroduction of the hard Border between the North and the Republic.

Mr Farrell is being asked to visit various constituencies to hear people’s concerns about Brexit. Neither will receive additional money for their roles, but will be asked to report to the parliamentary party.

The confirmation of the positions come as party members rallied around Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar after a strong performance in the Dáil chamber yesterday.

Mr Varadkar took Leaders’ Questions as the Taoiseach was in Brussels at a European Council meeting. Fine Gael TDs praised the performance, insisting it had helped his leadership ambitions.

One TD said it was a glimpse of the future, while another insisted Mr Varadkar had given a better performance than the Taoiseach had in the past five years.

One backbench TD said: “There was many of us there wondering why we are waiting for Kenny to tell us what he is up to. Leo knocked the opposition out of the park. That is what we need. This will only serve to speed the leadership contest up.”

Several Fianna Fáil TDs were also impressed with the Minister’s performance with one praising him for a “good audition”.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael and the Independent Alliance are still in negotiations about how to reach a compromise on a proposed Bill to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

The Anti-Austerity Alliance-People Before Profit group is tabling a Bill on abortion rights in the House next week.