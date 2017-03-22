Enda Kenny and the rolling, inept heave
Inside Politics: Argument for being present at Brexit talks is valid but case for staying on much longer is weak
It had never been anticipated Kenny would ‘conclusively’ deal with his future at the first meeting upon his return from his trip to the US. Photograph/Niall Carson/PA
The Fine Gael parliamentary party meets tonight, but Enda Kenny is not expected to outline his plans for his own future. In truth, it had never been anticipated he would “effectively and conclusively” deal with it at the first meeting upon his return from his St Patrick’s Day trip to the US.