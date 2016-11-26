Eighth Amendment is a ‘complex, contentious’ topic

The Eighth Amendment is a “complex and contentious” topic of discussion that will require a “reasoned, sensible and compassionate approach”, members of the Citizens’ Assembly have been told during its first full meeting.

The remarks were made in serving Supreme Court judge and assembly chairwoman Ms Justice Mary Laffoy’s opening remarks to members in Malahide, Co Dublin on Saturday morning.

The first four weekend meetings of the assembly, which is comprised of 99 members chosen from the general public and chairwoman Ms Justice Laffoy, will focus solely on the issue of abortion.

More specifically, it will discuss issues around the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution which recognises “the right to life of the unborn, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother” and how it operates in practice.

In her opening speech on Saturday, Ms Justice Laffoy said this will be “the most difficult topic” considered by assembly members, who will also be making recommendations on other issues such as climate change, fixed-term parliaments and responses to Ireland’s ageing population profile.

“The Eighth Amendment has been the source of much controversy since its enactment. It is a complex and contentious issue which requires a reasoned, sensible and compassionate approach,” she said.

Assembly members will hear submissions on the Eighth Amendment from legal and clinical experts as well as advocacy groups over four weekends between November and early March.

They are then expected to vote on at least one motion relating to the Eighth Amendment during the last weekend session devoted to that topic in March, the results of which will then be reflected in a report submitted to the Oireachtas for its consideration next year.

Ms Justice Laffoy said deliberation will form a “cornerstone” of the assembly’s work, and encouraged young people under the age of 18 in particular to make submissions on the Eighth Amendment as they are not directly represented in the forum.

She added that the submissions, of which there have been 600 so far from both Ireland and abroad, “will form the basis of the selection of advocacy and other organisations that will make presentations in future weekend sessions”, as exact schedules have not yet been decided.

She concluded that she is “heartened by the energy and collegial spirit evident in the room”.

The aim of the assembly’s opening weekend will be to copper-fasten members’ understanding of the State’s current legislation regarding abortion and its practical implications.

Saturday’s speakers will include UCD law academic and serving barrister Eoin Carolan, maternity hospital professors John Higgins and Anthony McCarthy, Dr Brendan O’Shea of the Irish College of General Practitioners and Janice Dolan from the State-supported Crisis Pregnancy Programme.

In his presentation, Mr Carolan gave a history of legislation and legal decisions concerning abortion in Ireland dating back to the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 through to the establishment of the Constitution in 1937, the referendum on the Eighth Amendment in 1983 and subsequent developments.

There will also be a half-day session on Sunday which will hear a talk on ethics from Oxford Biomedical Research Centre professor Mark Sheehan.