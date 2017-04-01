Eamonn Mallie: The DUP and the Irish Language Act

One of the stumbling blocks in resolving the current political crisis in Northern Ireland is the Sinn Féin demand for an Irish language Act. So where does the DUP fit into this, asks Eamonn Mallie?

A short time after the Queen addressed the gathering in Dublin Castle during her visit to the Irish Republic Peter Robinson rounded off a press conference at Stormont with the words “Sin é.”

Clearly Mr Robinson had picked up the few words from being in the regular company of Martin McGuinness and republicans.

The sky didn’t fall in. Those of us with an affection for the Irish language applauded Peter Robinson and I suspect he feels ‘a fuller person’ from spending time with Mr McGuinness and other republicans.

I recall how the former first minister admired the organisational skills of the GAA players at the home of Tyrone football manager Mickey Harte during his daughter Michaela’s wake.

I recall too Mr Robinson’s narrative about climbing the stairs in the Harte home where he was met by Michaela’s brother. Filled with emotion he recounted how the young Harte said to him “I never thought you would come.”

I know Peter Robinson was proud to be present for the requiem mass of Martin McGuinness in St Columba’s Long Tower Church last week.

The spontaneous applause for Arlene Foster on her arrival and the warmth of the welcome for the DUP figures in the church grounds after the mass impacted tremendously.

Irish Language Act

So where does an Irish Language Act and the DUP fit into all of this?

The recent round of talks perished on a demand from the SDLP and Sinn Féin for an Irish Language Act.

The Irish language and the lack of respect for it by unionism is synonymous with the concept of ‘parity of esteem’ in nationalists’ heads.

It is one of the key quoins of Irish nationalism and Unionist acceptance of this would be evidence of being prepared to live with difference.

Attitudes in the DUP break down into two broad divisions - firstly that section which detests the Irish language, the GAA and anything else Irish.

The second group includes those who are less strident in their opposition to the language as a language but take the view that Irish has been in their parlance ‘weaponised’ by Sinn Féin and to entreat with it would be, to be contaminated.

The DUP would contend that what it offered on Irish in the recent talks was a considerable advance on its original stance.

Once party leader Arlene Foster in the run in to the recent elections said: “If there was to be an Irish Language Act there should be a Polish Language Act because more people in Northern Ireland speak Polish than Irish” - there was no turning back.

It was a choice of throwing Arlene out of the boat or granting an Irish Language Act. Arlene remains the cox (coxwain.)

The DUP in obviating a party split, moved to stop this by magicing a construct tilting in the direction of the Irish Language.

The mechanism is essentially a new ‘Culture (al) Act’ which would have at its core the creation of an ‘Irish Language Commissioner’ and an ‘Ulster Scots Commissioner’ with very limited powers.

The Armed Forces Covenant

Side by side with these Languag

e Commissioners the DUP has assumed credit for ‘The Armed Forces Covenant’ in Northern Ireland (a structure to provide health, housing etc for ex British service personnel). It is balancing what it sees as an advance in its attitude towards the Irish language with this pro Unionist measure.

Sinn Fein dismissed this out of hand on the grounds that this Covenant was not part of any Good Friday or St Andrew’s Agreement.

The DUP contends that because its alternative Act to an Irish Language Act contains ‘statutory provisions’ for Irish then that is very significant advance from their perspective.

A DUP source said “We were prepared to take a hit on the Irish Language but Sinn Féin wanted to win 5-0.”

The DUP continues to resist a ‘free standing Irish Language Act.’ That is the stumbling block right now.

Sinn Féin’s bigger battle however involves the British government on the Legacy question.

Details of the papers floating about on this subject are worrying from Sinn Féin’s perspective with reported claims that what is now on the table has regressed from previous position papers.

Where all this leaves the process is anyone’s guess. A Sinn Féin source summing up the recent talks experience said “there was no sense that the discussions were for real. Even the level of engagement was minimalist. We sat for six hours at Stormont on Sunday and the DUP didn’t turn up.

“It they want to get an Executive up and running they have to come back with proposals that can be implemented” he said.