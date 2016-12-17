DUP’s Jonathan Bell to sue party leader Arlene Foster

DUP MLA Jonathan Bell is to sue his party leader Arlene Foster over comments she made about him in a television interview in connection with the ‘cash for ash’ controversy that is engulfing Stormont.

The Strangford MLA has engaged the services of lawyer Paul Tweed, a defamation specialist, over allegations the First Minister made in a broadcast interview with the BBC on Thursday.

Ms Foster and Mr Bell have given different accounts of the sequence of events surrounding the controversial Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme, which is expected to cost the taxpayer in the North in excess of £400m over the next two decades amid claims of widespread abuse of the green energy project.

During the interview with the BBC’s Stephen Nolan, Mr Bell recalled a meeting with Ms Foster where he said she was “highly agitated and angry” and “shouted” at him.

In a separate interview Ms Foster alleged that Mr Bell has been “very aggressive” and “used his physical bulk to stand over me” during the exchange.

No further comment will be made by me at this stage - all matters have been placed in the hands of my lawyer Paul Tweed Johnsons Law Belfast — jonathan bell (@jonathanfbell) December 16, 2016

“I’ve many female colleagues who have felt intimidated and felt bullied by Jonathan over the years. I certainly felt that...” she added.

On Friday night it emerged that Mr Bell is to sue Ms Foster, though the elements of the interview he has taken exception to have not yet been revealed.

Mr Bell confirmed on Twitter he is to take legal action.

“No further comment will be made by me at this stage - all matters have been placed in the hands of my lawyer Paul Tweed Johnsons Law Belfast, ” he said.

On Saturday Mr Tweed told The Irish Times his firm would not be issuing a statement on behalf of their client at this time.

A DUP spokesperson could not be contacted for comment.

Arlene Foster is to deliver a “full statement” to the Assembly on Monday regarding how she hopes to limit the financial damage the RHI scheme has caused at a special sitting of Northern politicians. The SDLP has also tabled a motion of no confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinn Féin’s deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness has suggested Ms Foster “stand aside” from her post as First Minister for six months while an investigation into the RHI scheme takes place but Ms Foster has rejected the idea.

“The First Minister does not take her instructions from Sinn Féin, but from the electorate,” the DUP said in a statement