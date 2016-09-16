DUP politicians must appear before Nama inquiry – McGuinness

Sinn Féin’s Martin McGuinness has challenged prominent Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) politicians over the Nama inquiry saying the people of Ireland would reach their own conclusions if they refused to appear.

The North’s Deputy First Minister called for an all-Ireland inquiry into Project Eagle and urged all those at the centre of the controversy to appear, including the DUP’s Sammy Wilson, as well as two figures at the heart of controversial ‘fixer’ payments, Frank Cushnahan and Ian Coulter.

A report by Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) published earlier this week criticised Nama’s sale of the Project Eagle loans to Cerberus in April 2014 for £1.3 billion on the grounds it could have earned £190 million extra for the State and for failing to recognise the impact that a conflict of interest could have had on the sale.

“Let’s not forget there is £7 million in a bank account in the Isle of Man,” Mr McGuinness said, speaking prior to the opening of the second day of Sinn Féin’s two-day parliamentary party conference at the City North Hotel in Co Meath on Friday.

“Let’s all focus on the situation where a man who was at the heart of this was receiving tens of thousands of pounds in a carpark in Belfast.

“All of these are very very serious matters for all of the people of Ireland and we need to get to the bottom of it,” he said.

Mr McGuinness said he welcomed Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s decision to hold an inquiry.

“There is a responsibility on everybody North and South to contribute to that inquiry.

“I would be very surprised if there were not senior people in the DUP who were not as concerned about what was happening in a carpark in Belfast as we were,” said Mr McGuinness, referring to Mr Cushnahan allegedly received £40,000 in cash from developer John Miskelly, who was a Nama debtor.

Asked about the legal difficulties in establishing a cross-jurisdictional inquiry, Mr McGuinness said if it were not possible, everybody should co-operate with the inquiry being set up by the Irish Government.

“People like Frank Cushnahan and Ian Coulter and Sammy Wilson and others, it’s up to them to contribute to that. If they are not prepared the people of Ireland can make up their own minds,” he said.