DUP Minister reinstates Líofa Gaeltacht grant

Northern Ireland Communities Minister Paul Givan has gone back on a decision to cut the Líofa Gaeltacht grant, saying he has now identified funding for the scheme.

The DUP Minister in December cut funding for the grant which enabled 100 people to travel to the Donegal Gaeltacht to learn Irish.

Sinn Féin criticised the move and called on Mr Givan to immediately restore the £50,000 (€58,000) bursary. Party president Gerry Adams called him an “ignoramus”.

In an email sent from the Líofa office to the boards of affected colleges on December 23rd, the Communities department said: “Because of efficiency savings, the department will not be providing the Líofa bursary scheme in 2017. Happy Christmas and Happy New Year.”

However, on Thursday morning, Mr Givan said the money to run the scheme had now become available.

“My decision on the Líofa Bursary Scheme was not a political decision. I have now identified the necessary funding to advance this scheme,” he tweeted.