DUP and Sinn Féin appear closer to deal on RHI investigation

The DUP and Sinn Féin appear to be moving closer to agreement on an investigation into the botched green energy scheme that could cost taxpayers in Northern Ireland £490million (€570m).

However, Sinn Féin’s demand that First Minister Arlene Foster step aside during the investigation remains a major obstacle, with Ms Foster again saying she will not do so.

Sinn Féin published terms of reference on Friday for an investigation into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme. It said its proposals would “get to the truth in an independent and transparent way”, but Ms Foster must step aside from her role during the preliminary investigation.

In a statement Ms Foster said “with the exception of the issue of stepping aside” Sinn Féin’s proposals “provide a basis for taking an investigation forward”.

She said there were a number of technical issues with Sinn Féin’s plans that would need to be addressed, but “there do not appear to us to be any insuperable obstacles to agreement being reached”.

She is also comfortable with the Lord Chief Justice appointing a judicial figure to head the investigation rather than the Attorney General after other Stormont parties raised concerns. “I believe in getting to the truth,” she said.

Terms of reference

However, Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín later said the DUP had yet to agree to the Sinn Féin draft terms of reference.

“Despite the media spin the DUP has yet to agree to the Sinn Féin draft terms of reference for an investigation into the RHI scandal. We have yet to be notified that our full terms of reference are agreed.

“Sinn Féin has also made it clear that Arlene Foster needs to stand aside pending a preliminary report from the independent investigation which must have the powers to compel witnesses and evidence.”

Sinn Féin wants a minister to establish an investigation, and the North’s Attorney General to appoint a judicial figure to chair it. The chair would then set the finalised terms of reference and appoint an expert panel. Sinn Féin suggests a preliminary report could be produced within four weeks, and a final report within three months.

Ms Foster has accused opponents of wanting to be “judge, jury and executioner” over the RHI scheme.

Earlier on Friday, Ms Foster issued a defiant riposte to her critics on her Facebook page. The First Minister, who has repeatedly rejected calls for her to stand aside or resign, posted an image of a guinea pig wearing a pair of pink loveheart-shaped glasses below the phrase: “Can’t see all the haters when I’ve got my love glasses on.”

The post attracted criticism from her political opponents, with Alliance leader Naomi Long saying: “They’re not haters, they’re taxpayers. And angry ones at that.”

Wood pellets

The RHI scheme, set up by Stormont’s enterprise department when Ms Foster was its minister in 2012, aimed to move farmers and businesses away from fossil fuels to “green” heat methods such as burning wood pellets. But a failure to cap usage meant people signed up to the 20-year deal receive £1.60 in subsidies for every £1 spent.

The North’s justice minister broke her silence on RHI on Friday to accuse the First Minster and Deputy First Minister of letting her down over the “cash for ash” controversy, but she said she did not believe Ms Foster should step aside from her role.

Claire Sugden, an independent unionist MLA who forms the Stormont Executive with the DUP and Sinn Féin members, said they had “reverted to party politics” over the RHI scheme, but denied they saw her as a “soft touch”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has accused Sinn Féin of “going to extreme lengths to avoid a public inquiry”.

Stormont is expected to reconvene on January 16th.