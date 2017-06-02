Dublin West signals approval of Varadkar’s era

“A new dawn for Irish politics,” – that’s the message from local constituents in Dublin West tonight as Leo Varadkar was elected leader of the Fine Gael party.

There were subdued scenes in Mr Varadkar’s home constituency as locals continued about their Friday evening commute, but those who took time out of their day to watch the results could not contain their delight.

Locals who heard the results in “The Carpenter” pub in Mr Varadkar’s constituency welcomed the news, saying a “new dawn” was about to begin in Irish politics.

One local man who did not wish to be named said: “Leo often stops by for a quiet pint, he’s very approachable and well regarded in our area. I wish him well as leader, I voted for Fine Gael in the last general election and I think the best man won in the end.”

The wide consensus in the Dublin West constituency was that Leo has the “X-factor” in Irish politics and to lead the Fine Gael Party in a new direction.

Locals feel the newly elected party leader will bring a sense of “freshness” to the field.

Mary Ellen Murphy couldn’t contain her excitement at the news that Mr Varadkar had been elected.

“Simon [Coveney] is a lovely man I’m sure, but he’s not our Leo. I just love him, I remember years ago when he came to my door when he was only a TD and I found him impressive. At the time, I was asking about affordable housing in the area because I have four daughters.

“I told him there was no way they could afford to live in the Castleknock area and I asked him where the affordable housing was? The point of my story is that he took my details at the door that night and a few days later sent me a fantastic reply about what Fingal County Council were doing.

“The response was the length of my arm and you know it shows the kind of leader he will be. He spent time and effort detailing that response for my family and it’s always something that has stuck with me and many other residents in the area.”

Mrs Murphy noted that she felt Simon Coveney’s campaign had been too “safe”.

“Look, he’s also a lovely man but what can I say he’s too safe. Just look at Leo. He’s exciting and that is the difference.

Down the street, Derek and Anita O’ Reilly were out for a walk with their two young boys James (5½) and George (3) when they heard the news.

“We had issues in our local school last year and we marched on the Dáil as local funding was pulled from and Mr Varadkar turned up to show his support which was welcomed by many parents.

“I think some people in the area don’t like him . . . but they would be few and far between. Personally, I think some of his popularity is down to the modern Ireland we live in and his public statement on his sexuality was refreshing for many people,” said Mr O’Reilly.

His wife added: “There’s lots of different social demography in Dublin West but the clear majority welcome tonight’s decision and the choice of Mr Varadkar.”