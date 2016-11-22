Dublin could have directly elected mayor by 2019

Fianna Fáil is confident that its new Bill to establish a directly elected mayor of Dublin will be passed by the Oireachtas and become a reality within three years.

The party’s Dublin spokesman John Lahart will introduce the Bill in the Dáil on Tuesday afternoon. It envisages a plebiscite to be held in the capital in 2018 on the issue, with the first directly-elected mayor taking office in 2019 at the time of the local elections.

“I am satisfied that this Bill will pass second change and will move reasonably quickly to completion,” Mr Lahart said on Tuesday.

He said the new mayor would have executive functions, which would be limited at the start but would expand over time, as had happened in London.

He instanced the mayor chairing a new Dublin Transportation Authority (assuming responsibility for transport issues in the city); having a function in housing and homelessness; in tourism; and convening an annual parliament of the arts.

He also identified technology as an area where the new mayor could exercise power: “Five of the top eight IT companies in the world have headquarters in Dublin. We are not considered a smart city.

“We need to gain a competitive advantage, to establish Dublin as a test-bed for innovation, harnessing the ability and intelligence of all the tech-based companies in Dublin.

Cross-party support

It is expected that the Bill will attract cross-party support and could also be backed by Fine Gael.

He said that Dublin has four local authorities, four chief executives, four mayors, 183 councillors, and countless State agencies.

“They are often competing against each other rather than together. A directly elected mayor would provide singular leadership to this structure.”

Asked why the Bill did not address the question of directly-elected mayors for other cities such as Cork, Galway and Limerick, Mr Lahart said international experience indicated that one size did not fit all.

He said including other cities in the legislation would have been confusing but said Fianna Fáil was not ruling out directly-elected mayors for other cities.