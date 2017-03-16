Donald Trump tells Enda Kenny he intends to visit Ireland

US president Donald Trump has told Taoiseach Enda Kenny that he intends to visit Ireland in the future.

The two leaders are meeting at the Oval Office in the White House in what is the president’s first face-to-face meeting with a leader of one of the 27 EU states that will remain in the union post-Brexit.

Mr Trump has been a vocal critic of the EU, having praised the UK’s decision to leave, and the prospects of securing a bilateral transatlantic trade deal between Europe and the US appear to have receded under the new administration.

Mr Kenny has said that Europe needs to do more to convince the US leader of the worth of the EU project. He has also pledged to raise with Mr Trump the case for legal recognition for the 50,000 ‘undocumented’ Irish who live in the US.

‘I’ll be back’

During a short media opportunity ahead of the discussions, Mr Trump said: “I love Ireland. I really love Ireland. I’ll be back.”

He later added: “Absolutely, I’ll be there for sure.

Before becoming president Mr Trump purchased the Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare, which he visited in 2014.

The meeting has the potential to be an awkward one, given that, during the election campaign, Mr Kenny accused Mr Trump of using “racist and dangerous” language.

Asked about the matter on Wednesday, The Taoiseach said “I did not refer to the person, the now president, as being racist. My comment was in respect of his language.

“Language and words can be used by people in many regards...My comment was when he was running as a candidate in respect of the election to be held.”

Ahead of the meeting, vice president Mike Pence hosted the Taoiseach for a St Patrick’s Day breakfast at his Washington residence.

Mr Pence vowed that ties between Ireland and the United States will be strengthened under Mr Trump’s leadership.

“I think the best days for Ireland and for American are yet to come,” he said.

Mr Kenny will later be a guest at Speaker Paul Ryan’s traditional St Patrick’s lunch on Capitol Hill before returning to the White House for his annual presentation of a bowl of shamrock to the president.

