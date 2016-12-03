Doherty warns Fine Gael Ministers over missing votes

Fine Gael Ministers, TDs and Senators have been warned by the Government Chief Whip, Regina Doherty, that they could face sanctions if they miss votes or committee meetings.

The warning was given at last Wednesday’s meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party, following concerns about the voting and attendance records of a number of Fine Gael deputies.

She is understood to have criticised the party’s TDs and Senators for failing to attend committee hearings and not being present for quorums in the Dáil or Seanad at that time.

The Chief Whip, who warned deputies and Senators that offenders could be removed from Oireachtas committees, criticised colleagues for failing to seek permission or explain their absences from votes.

Asked to explain what discipline could be imposed on Ministers, the Ms Doherty said she did have options open to her, but she declined to give details.

Fine Gael has the support of eight Independents, but often requires the support of Fianna Fáil or other parties to progress legislation or pass votes in the Dáil.

‘Delicate voting situation’

A vote held this Thursday on a Private Members’ motion by Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin was defeated by just seven votes.

Fianna Fáil abstained in the vote. Six Government TDs were absent.

Ms Doherty has already warned Ministers they must arrange ministerial engagements outside Dáil sitting days because of the “delicate voting situation”.

In an email to every Cabinet Minister and Minister of State, Ms Doherty said the pairing arrangement that was previously in place no longer exists.

“Every effort must be made by you to arrange ministerial engagements and meetings outside of Dáil sitting days.

“Arrangements may be made in exceptional circumstances to facilitate the absence of a Minister, however this is not a guarantee.”

Ministers must now advise the office a week in advance of a sitting if they wish to be absent for a vote. Effectively, they will have to seek permission for absences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Doherty has stressed the fragile voting situation requires all Ministers and TDs to be present.

She is understood to have requested letters from individual members who have missed votes outlining their reasons.