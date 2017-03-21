Derry reaction: McGuinness did his best for ‘everyone here regardless of his past’

In Derry’s Bogside area this morning, there was one name on everybody’s lips and one man in everybody’s thoughts - Martin McGuinness.

Wherever his journey in life took him - from IRA leader to peacemaker and eventually Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister - he was known as someone who was wedded to his roots and who always made a point of returning home at the end of every day.

At St Eugene’s Cathedral, only streets away from his home, prayers were offered for the repose of his soul.

For many local people it was the first time they heard the news.

“It’s terribly sad,” said Mary Murphy.

“The strength of the man is that he was a man who could change, he knew there was a better way and he went along that way even though it couldn’t have been easy.

“He did decide that violence was not the way, and he lived that out right to the end through thick and thin.

“I’m particularly aware of the seriousness of his loss at this particular time, I think he’s never been needed more.”

‘Republican at heart’

Grainne McCafferty agreed. “I think he’s going to be terribly missed, especially now,” she said.

“I was struck by the note that a lot of people mentioned about the good that he’d done while not disguising the fact that a lot of people have been hurt and damaged by what happened here.

“Being able to rise above that and bring other people with you is extremely important.

“He never betrayed his core principles, he was still at heart a republican at heart who wanted a united Ireland but he could see there was another way of doing it.

“I also think of his personal qualities, his charisma, his affability, at the moment his skills and his commitment and his personality are so much needed.”

Noel Moore said McGuinness did his best for “everyone here regardless of his past”.

“We’ve had two bad losses in this area, we lost Ryan McBride, the Derry City captain, earlier in the week, and now Martin is the second loss.

“He was such a big figure in this town...He changed his whole life for peace, and look at the changes he brought about in Northern Ireland as a whole.

“Hopefully he’s at peace now.”

Discreet exit

Another mass-goer, who declined to be named, said McGuinness was “not my party” but acknowledged that “towards the end he seemed to have a wider vision”.

“I think when he did leave the Assembly he did it very discreetly, and very well.”

James Paul Taylor said McGuinness did a lot for Northern Ireland in terms of the peace process.

“He was a butcher boy to begin with, my brother and him would have known each other well.

“He was a republican, he was a freedom fighter, some people don’t like that but that’s what he had to do to get his goal.

“He was a man who stuck by his principles, and he met the Queen too, I thought that was brilliant...He’ll be missed.”

At the shop across the road from St Eugene’s, John Deery said all the customers talk was of McGuinness.

“He was really one of the most important people from round here, and the friendliest person you could have met.

“He always knew everyone’s name, and their first name too, and he always remembered people who had died.

“He was a good man.”