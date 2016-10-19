Department opposed minimum wage rise for care staff

The Department of Health urged the Government not to increase the minimum wage for social care staff who sleep over in residential childcare and intellectual disability centres.

A memo sent in response to the proposed increased minimum wage advised against increasing the rate for “sleepover hours”.

This applies to more than 4,000 staff working in residential and respite facilities who provide a service over 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The nature of the position requires staff to sleep over at their workplace on several occasions during the week.

In the memo to Government, the Human Resources unit of the Department of Health advised against any increase in minimum wage for these hours.

“It is clear that any further increase in the minimum wage will have a significant impact on labour costs for all hours spent on sleepover duty which is essentially inactive working time.

Surprise

“As this time is spent sleeping, there is merit in consideration being given to introducing a reduced minimum hourly rate for inactive work of this nature.”

Prior to September 2014, time spent by employees on sleepover duty had not been considered to be working time and had been paid at a set fee for an eight-hour sleepover.

However, the Labour Court recommended time spent on sleepovers should be acknowledged as constituting working time and should be paid at the minimum wage hourly rate.

The Government did not accept the department’s recommendation.

It increased the minimum wage in last week’s Budget. From January 1st, it will rise to €9.25 from €9.15 per hour.

It is understood the department’s memo caused concern and surprise among Ministers who rejected the proposals.

According to the department, there are approximately 4,000 workers in residential and respite services within the disability sectors, which represent approximately 40 per cent of the overall staff.