Department of Justice ready for talks with gardaí, says Fitzgerald

The Department of Justice continues to be available to address the issues surrounding the threatened strike by gardaí, Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has said.

“In order to facilitate that engagement I want the GRA to set out to us their outstanding concerns,’’ she added.

She said everybody would agree it would be most unfortunate if, rather than engaging further, gardaí contemplated action which would not be in the best interests of communities or, indeed, of An Garda Síochána.

She said the Government recognised gardaí, like all public servants, played a very significant part in stabilising the public finances. They had similarly benefited from the partial restoration of pay commenced on foot of the Lansdowne Road agreement.

Ms Fitzgerald said she agreed gardaí were essential to civilised living. “They protect individuals in communities and never know the day or the hour when they may be exposed to violence or asked to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Key strand

“The Government views An Garda Síochána as a key strand in Irish life, and is committed to supporting it in every way possible.’’

Ms Fitzgerald said there had been detailed negotiations in the past four months between the department and the representative associations, and agreement was reached with the AGSI.

“The agreement seeks to address, in particular, the concerns articulated about the pay of new recruits, the additional hours gardaí are required to work, access to pay determination and resolution bodies and the completion of the review of An Garda Síochána,’’ she said. “The department has yet to hear officially from the GRA, although its concerns have been articulated in the public arena.’’

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said the strike action would have very serious consequences for the force and the Irish public.

The decision by gardaí showed there was rampant demoralisation and anger within the force. “Like other public service workers the gardaí have faced pay cuts but they have also seen a reduction in their members of 2,000 from 2009. They have also seen over 100 Garda stations closed to date.’’

Allowances

Mr O’Callaghan said the Government had been aware an industrial relations issue had been brewing in the force for some time. “In recent months deals have been done in respect of low grade entry nurses and teachers and allowances for firefighters, yet the Government only entered into what it thought was an agreement with the GRA late last Friday evening.’’

Sinn Féin spokesman Jonathan O’Brien said the issue would only be resolved around the negotiating table and the quicker that happened the better. “We certainly do not want to waste the next six weeks trying to resolve this.’’

He said new gardaí were on a salary of €23,500 and the reality was some of them were being forced to sleep in their cars. “That is not acceptable.’’

Ms Fitzgerald said the Lansdowne Road agreement was flexible enough to allow for the concerns of recent recruits in the public service to be addressed in a negotiated way. It was through sitting down and negotiating that the matter could be resolved.

“I am very clear, as are most Deputies, about the hardship people in this country have endured and the sacrifices they have made. Gardaí are certainly within that group.’’

She said it had been very difficult for gardaí. “The economy is recovering and we want to make sure that they, as well as other public servants, get the benefit.’’