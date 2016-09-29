Department of Justice available to talk to gardaí, says Fitzgerald

The Department of Justice continues to be available to address the issues surrounding the threatened four days of strike action by gardaí, Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald has said.

“In order to facilitate that engagement, I want the GRA (Garda Representative Association) to set out to us their outstanding concerns,’’ she said.

She told the Dáil on Thursday that everybody in the House would agree it would be most unfortunate if, rather than engaging further, gardaí contemplated action which would not be in the best interests of communities or, indeed, of An Garda Síochána.

The Minister for Justice said the Government recognised gardaí, like all public servants, played a very significant part in stabilising the public finances and bringing about the economic recovery. They had similarly benefited from the partial restoration of pay commenced on foot of the Lansdowne agreement.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said the strike action would have very serious consequences for the force and the Irish public.

The decision by gardaí showed there was rampant demoralisation and anger within the force, he said.

“Like other public service workers the gardaí have faced pay cuts but they have also seen a reduction in their members of 2,000 from 2009,’’ said Mr O’Callaghan.

“They have also seen over 100 Garda stations closed to date.’’

Sinn Féin spokesman Jonathan O’Brien said the issue would only be resolved around the negotiating table and the quicker that happened the better.

He said new gardaí were on a salary of €23,500 and the reality was some of them were being forced to sleep in their cars.

“That is not acceptable,’’ said Mr O’Brien.

On Wednesday, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe told Ministers he was unwilling to agree a special pay deal for members of the force.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA), which represents rank-and-file officers, said on Wednesday its members would unilaterally withdraw their services and not report for duty on the four Fridays in November – 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th – unless there was “substantial and significant progress towards real and tangible increases in our pay”.

GRA general secretary Pat Ennis said the GRA plan involved a withdrawal of labour.

He said it was not another “blue flu” and members would not be ringing in claiming to be sick. However, he said essential services would be maintained. Trainee and probationary gardaí would be excluded.