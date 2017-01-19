Department estimates ‘hard Brexit’ would be severe for Ireland

The Department of Finance estimates that the “hard Brexit” as outlined by the British Prime Minister Theresa May this week would result in a reduction in national wealth, a 30 per cent decline in exports to the UK, a rise in unemployment and 40,000 fewer people in work after 10 years.

Department officials told the Oireachtas Finance Committee this morning that scale of the impact of Brexit on Ireland was likely to be more severe given the emerging British attitude.

Economic modelling work undertaken by the Department and the ESRI suggests that GDP, a measure of the size of the economy, would be 3.5 per cent smaller after five years and 4 per cent smaller after ten year than it would have been without Brexit.

Exports to the UK will fall by 30 per cent, the models suggest, while total exports will be 4 per cent smaller. Officials said that the 4 per cent figure was “at the lower end of expectations”.

The fall in exports to the UK will be driven by the imposition of tariffs under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules if Britain is outside the EU’s customs union. Mrs May indicated this week that the UK would leave the customs union but is likely to seek some sort of arrangement with the EU that reduces or eliminates tariffs. However, the EU reaction all week has been cool at best.

The Department of Finance chief economist John McCarthy told the committee that if Britain leaves the customs union and WTO rules are applied, exports of meat to the UK will be subject to a 50 per cent tariff, dairy and eggs a 25 per cent tariff and processed meat would attract a 35 per cent tariff.

Unemployment would be 1 per cent higher after 10 years, while there would be 2 per cent - 40,000 people - fewer people at work, the Department’s models predict.

The secretary general of the Department, Derek Moran, cautioned that the models should serve as a guide “to where you should be looking” rather than as absolute predictions. He also said that the models did not include any policy response from the Government which might be implemented to meet the challenges of Brexit.