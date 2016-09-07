Dáil to debate Government decision to appeal Apple tax ruling

The Dáil will reconvene to debate the Government’s decision to appeal the European Commission’s finding that Ireland granted Apple €13 billion in illegal state aid.

The debate is due to begin at 10am on Wednesday and will last for 10 hours. The Dáil was not due to reconvene until September 27th.

The Government has acknowledges that the €13 billion will have to be accepted by the State if its appeal against the Commission ruling fails.

A briefing paper released by the Department of Finance ahead of Wednesday’s debate said the Revenue Commissioners is now obliged to collect the sum and it will be put into an escrow account.

If the appeal is successful, the money will be returned to Apple. However, if the commission’s decision is upheld, it has conceded “the sum will be paid to the Irish State”.

The paper does note that other states may have claims to some of the €13 billion, in what it describes as an “unprecedented” aspect of the ruling.

The 16-page document has been prepared for all 158 TDs ahead of Thursday’s special sitting of the Dáil.