Dáil considers reducing required number of TDs to 10

Only 10 TDs will be required to be present for the Dáil to begin its business, under new measures to be considered today.

The House is to debate two proposed changes to standing orders when it sits today.

The first is a reduction in the quorum from 20 TDs to 10 TDs. This will mean business can begin when only 10 TDs are present.

This follows widespread criticism when the House failed to reach a quorum during a debate on the discovery of human remains at the site of a mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway.

There will also be a vote on an amendment to the Dáil rules to allow for 30 seconds of “silent reflection” after the traditional prayer is said at the opening of daily business has been deferred.

The period of reflection was intended as a compromise to those who wanted to abolish the prayer entirely.

The continuation of the prayer has led to some criticism from TDs such as Ruth Coppinger of Solidarity, as well as organisations such as Atheist Ireland, which is asking people to write to their local TDs asking them to “stop forcing parliamentarians to pray to ‘Christ Our Lord’”.

Ms Coppinger said she would not be standing for the Dáil prayer in future or during the proposed “period of silent reflection”.

“This has to end”, said Ms Coppinger. “I defend anyone’s right to practice religion but it should be a private matter. It shouldn’t be in the Dáil chamber. If people want to pray a room could be set aside,” she added. “I won’t be standing. We have to separate now Church and State.”

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said: “I wouldn’t mind if we were standing and saying nothing, but standing and praying? I’m definitely not having that. We’ll have to break the rules I think.” The pair were speaking at a press conference on Tuesday morning ahead of the issue being discussed in the Dáil.

The traditional prayer is read by the Ceann Comhairle, or whoever is in the chair at the time.

It says: “Direct, we beseech Thee, O Lord, our actions by Thy holy inspirations and carry them on by Thy gracious assistance; that every word and work of ours may always begin from Thee, and by Thee be happily ended; through Christ Our Lord.”

Usually, TDs and those in the public and press galleries stand during this prayer. It is now proposed that everyone stand for an additional 30 seconds afterwards.

The new rules say: “All members present shall stand while the prayer is being read, and when it is concluded, members shall remain standing for 30 seconds of silent reflection.”