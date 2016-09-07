Dáil Apple debate: Kenny says ruling ‘profoundly wrong’

The EU Commission’s ruling that Ireland gave illegal state aid of up to €13 billion to Apple “is so profoundly wrong and damaging that it demands an immediate, clear and strong response”, the Taoiseach has said.

Enda Kenny told the Dáil that Irish Governments over the years have made clear, “as this Government has, that Ireland did not and does not do deals with corporates large or small. It is not how we do business.”

In a trenchant speech Mr Kenny said “it is not true that Apple was provided with more favourable treatment than others. There was no preference shown. The law was applied fully and appropriately, and Apple paid its taxes due in Ireland.”

He stressed to TDs that “this House has an opportunity to send a strong message that we stand together in challenging the presentation that the Commission has made, and that we are all determined that Ireland should continue to be at the forefront in efforts to improve and reform the international tax system”.

In sharp attack on the Commission’s ruling, Mr Kenny told TDs that the picture it painted in its decision “as a country prepared to play fast-and-loose with the law to gain unfair advantage - could not be more damaging or further from the truth”.

“This is not a Commission finding that stands by a small country that has played by the rules,” he said. “It cannot be allowed to stand.”

“We will, as the Government has made clear, appeal it before the European courts, with every expectation of success.”

Mr Kenny earlier said it was a matter for the Cabinet to make a decision on the appeal to the EU Commission ruling on Apple.

Questioned by Independent TD Thomas Pringle as to why the Dáil was meeting after the decision had been made to appeal the ruling that Ireland provided unlawful State aid to Apple.

Mr Pringle asked if the Taosieach saw the irony in debating the issue after the decision had been made.

Mr Kenny told him however that “the Cabinet is the executive and the Government and is charged with making decisions collectively. The Cabinet does not come to the parliament and ask for a decision. The Cabinet has made the decision.”

He said: “It comes here today to ask the House to agree with this and to ask the Attorney General to prepare an appeal over the next two months.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said “we fundamentally object to the fact that we are having this debate when we don’t have detail of the Commission ruling”.

“We’re going to make a decision that has enormous implications on €13 billion and we don’t have access to the ruling,” Mr Boyd Barrett said.

He added that “any nonsense about confidentiality should go out the window”.

He said that the decision had been made was a mockery and not having the ruling added to it.

The Taoiseach told him it was a matter for the EU Commission.

Reputational damage

Opening the Dáil debate, Minister for Finance Michael Noonan said the reputational damage caused to Ireland could have very real consequences.

“It affects how Ireland could be treated by other jurisdictions in tax treaties, controlled foreign company rules or listings,’’ he said.

“Furthermore, it damages Ireland’s credibility in the international tax debate and inhibits Ireland in pressing arguments that serve our national interest.’’

Mr Noonan said a central aspect of the case was that the companies concerned were not tax resident in Ireland.

“And under Irish tax law, non-resident companies are chargeable to Irish corporation tax only on the profits attributable to their Irish branches,’’ he said.

Mr Noonan said the Department of the Taoiseach would host “a high-level event’’ involving various groups on the challenges and opportunities around tax and corporate responsibility.

Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath confirmed his party would support the Government motion endorsing its decision to appeal the EU Commission’s ruling.

He said to not to oppose the EU ruling would be to accept Ireland had engaged in illegal State aid for the past 25 years. This was not backed up by the facts, he added.

Mr McGrath said as elected representatives they should stand behind the Revenue Commissioners as an independent and respected State body. That body had served the country well, in good times and bad, he added.

“We do not support the commission’s conclusion that these Revenue rulings amount to illegal State aid being provided to Apple,’’ said Mr McGrath.

He said the central premise of the European Commission’s case was that Apple had received a special deal.

The case would be ultimately won or lost in the European courts on that key question of selectivity, he added.