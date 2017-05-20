Coveney vows to stay in leadership race at Cork rally

Simon Coveney told supporters at a rally in Cork on Saturday night that if his rival Leo Varadkar wins the Fine Gael leadership contest, he will “shake his hand” and perhaps even “give him a hug”.

Speaking at the campaign event at The Capitol, the Minister for Housing emphasised that he was far from finished in the leadership race, despite Mr Varadkar’s lead.

However, Mr Coveney told the party members at the event that he wasn’t interested in losing friendships in the leadership battle and that the party needed to be stronger at the end of the race, rather than weaker.

“Let me say something very clearly. If at the end of this process, when it is completed in full, Leo Varadkar wins out and he is chosen to lead this party, I will shake his hand. I might even give him a hug and I will wish him well.

“I will work with him, as I hope you will, to ensure this party is stronger at the end of this process, not weaker. To ensure this party is more united than ever at the end of this process, rather than divided.

“Because believe me, if there is any other outcome to this process, this party will not do itself justice.

“Let me be equally clear we are not done yet.”

Mr Coveney said he hoped that there would be “a few smiles” in the midst of such an arduous process.

“Leadership contests in Fine Gael have been difficult. All of us remember the ‘Family at War’ programmes. And those of us who lived through that process lost friendships.

“I have no intention of losing friends in this process, but I am absolutely intent on making sure that the next person who leads this party will be tested by you. That you will have the opportunity to question them. That the media will have the opportunity to question them.

“So when we put a new leader in charge of this country, we have made an informed choice that we can look to with confidence as somebody who represents the value system.

“This is about the country, not the party, and we should never forget that.”

Choices

Mr Coveney said he respected the choices of those who had made declarations over the last 48 hours on who they supported in the leadership contest.

He said leadership contests often start out “50:50” and then one candidate seems to gain momentum in the race, which leads to “a tidal wave and a lot of the middle ground don’t want to get caught out.

“That is what we have seen in the last 48 hours.”

He stressed that he wasn’t criticising party colleagues for backing the frontrunner in the race, but said that people were being put under pressure to declare their preferred candidate.

“Every one of my Oireachtas colleagues are literally being followed to their cars by journalists, being put under pressure, being asked who they are going to declare for.

“And so it is not a surprise that many are backing the person that is ahead. And good luck to them and well done to Leo for the last two or three days.

“This process for all of us as party members and public representatives still has a long way to travel.

“We need to be mature about that. We need to stick together through that process and we need to make an informed choice as to who is the best person to lead this party in the future.”

Mr Coveney said party members needed to examine the strengths of the two candidates in order to decide who best represents the party in 2017.

“Who is the person that has the talent to keep a minority Government together? Who is the person who has proven themselves on a European stage to negotiate big deals and to find common ground where many people thought it wasn’t possible?”

Mr Coveney said he would always serve as a “unifier in politics”.

He emphasised the importance of the leadership process and the dangers of cutting it short, that “we don’t draw conclusions from early declarations, that we see through what we agreed as a party to the end”.

Mr Coveney also praised outgoing Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Enda Kenny for his achievements over the last 15 years and said he would be honoured to take over as party leader.

“When he took over 15 years ago this party was in a dark place and his energy and optimism and his electrifying of the party happened. We were fearful for the future six years ago and he changed that. ”

‘Fight on’

Speaking prior to a campaign rally, Mr Coveney vowed to fight on in the Fine Gael leadership race, in spite of what appears to be the unassailable lead of Mr Varadkar.

Mr Coveney had stressed that he was “feeling good” and wasn’t having “second thoughts”.

“ This is the start of a process that I am looking forward to. I think we are going to make a very strong statement this evening that this process is just getting under way and the 21,000 people who will have a vote in two-weeks’ time are going to get involved from now on.

“I am looking forward to facilitating that. No second thoughts I am afraid. That is not my style.”

Mr Coveney had cancelled a media event in his own constituency earlier on Saturday in order to meet with councillors and fellow TDs to discuss his campaign.