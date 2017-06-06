Coveney urges new FG leader not to drop Harris from Cabinet

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney has urged the new Fine Gael leader, Leo Varadkar not to drop Simon Harris from Cabinet.

Mr Coveney said he had made that position “very clear” to Mr Varadkar, he told 96FM on Tuesday. The Minister, who was defeated in the Fine Gael leadership contest, insisted there was a need to unify the party, not divide it.

He said: “People who supported me should not be in anyway damaged by that in terms of their careers. Simon Harris is a very talented guy and a very able communicator. He is only 30 years of age and has a huge contribution to make to politics.

“So I would hope and expect that he will be part of Leo’s plans.”

The Minister for Health was the only Cabinet Minister to support Mr Coveney during the Fine Gael contest.

A handful of Mr Varadkar’s supporters have urged the new Fine Gael leader to demote him.

Mr Varadkar is expected to be elected taoiseach when the House resumes on Tuesday, June 13th.

Mr Coveney met Mr Varadkar on Saturday for an hour and a half to discuss the future of the party.

The two Ministers have also spoken by phone and are due to meet later this week.

Asked what position in Cabinet he was seeking, Mr Coveney said he would be happy to remain in the Department of Housing.

The Cork South Central TD had begun a body of work and had not finished that discussion.

However if there was another Department which needed energy, focus and good ideas, Mr Coveney said he would be willing to accept a move.

This is being read by some as a willingness to move to the Department of Justice if requested by Mr Varadkar.

The Minister also refused to deny he was in discussions with Mr Varadkar about becoming Tánaiste.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar is to meet with the Independent Alliance this evening ahead of a Dáil vote next week.

The Fine Gael leader is expected to outline his priorities to the Independent Ministers.

The Alliance will request an acceleration of their key demands in Government including the re-opening of Stepaside garda station, the opening of a cystic fibrosis unit and accident and emergency Department at Beaumont Hospital.

The Ministers will seek an assurance that legislation to automatically ban drink drivers will be passed.