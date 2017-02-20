Coveney says FG does not need bitter leadership battle

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney’s approach to the question of Enda Kenny’s leadership of Fine Gael is determined by memories of bitter battles in the past that rankled for many years, he has told The Irish Times.

“I have been through some very bitter leadership processes, and it has taken a long time for the party to recover. We do not need that now in the context of the hugely important responsibilities Fine Gael has in Government right now.”

Mr Coveney said explicitly he would oppose any motion of no confidence against Mr Kenny, and said those threats were coming from a “small but vocal” minority in the parliamentary party.

He said he disagreed with the approach of Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar.

“Leo seems to be looking for a statement from the Taoiseach around timelines. I don’t agree with it. He will outline a process and a timeline when he’s ready to do that.”

A number of backbench dissidents who have challenged Mr Kenny’s continuing leadership expressed some unease at the transition taking up to two or three months – a time frame indicated by Mr Coveney.

A number of TDs who are associated with a motion of no confidence spoke to The Irish Times on condition of anonymity. All agreed that the prospects of a motion being tabled at this week’s parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday have receded.

“If he does not state clearly he is going I can guarantee you there will be 15 names on a motion tabled on Thursday morning,” said one.

However, there were mixed views amongst the group on Mr Coveney’s intervention. One accepted that the majority of the party would probably “live with” a longer timeline for Mr Kenny’s departure as set out by the Minister for Housing, even though some would be unhappy with it.