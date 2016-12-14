Coveney rejects FF calls for lower rental cap, says 4% limit 'not negotiable'

A 4 per cent threshold on rent rises in areas that are designated “rent pressure zones” under the Government’s new rental plan is “not negotiable”, according to Minister for Housing Simon Coveney.

Mr Coveney struck the hardline stance on his rental strategy as Fianna Fáil demanded changes to his plan in order to secure their support.

Fianna Fáil has objected to aspects of Mr Coveney’s plan that includes rent restrictions in Dublin and Cork city and is due to come into effect in the new year.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke, Mr Coveney said: “If Fianna Fáil want to take it on, then so be it.”

The Minister is expected hold discussions with Fianna Fáil housing spokesman Barry Cowen.

While the Government and Fianna Fáil have set on strongly opposing views on the policy, political sources have said they expect a compromise to be reached in order to allow the policy pass through the Oireachtas and take effect in the new year.

Government sources, however, said that Mr Coveney is preparing to face down Fianna Fáil on the issue, which is likely to lead to tense exchanges as he seeks to have the legislation passed.

The “rent predictability” plan sets out proposals for so-called “rent pressure zones” and imposing limitations on the level of rent increases allowable on residential properties in these zones.

The designation would apply for three years and would mean landlords could only increase rents by 4 per cent a year in that period.

Under the plan, a household paying a monthly rent of €1,300 in Dublin or Cork could see it rise to some €1,470 by 2019.

Mr Coveney said the proposals had not been rushed as there was a three month consultation process.

“We will now have to work with all responsible parties because there are many families under huge strain. We need to take proactive action,” he said.

He said it would be politically popular for him to only focus on the plight of tenants, but without landlords there would not be a functioning market.

Mr Coveney said the 4 per cent cap was important and it was not negotiable.

“In order to have balance the Government has to try to take into account the maintenance of both sides of the market.”

When asked about Fianna Fáil’s objections to the proposal, he said: “If Fianna Fáil want to take it on then so be it.

“There were lots of things they looked for that they’re getting in this legislation.”

The Minister said the time to look at incentives for landlords was at budget time.

He said among the issues of concern to Fianna Fáil were the inclusion of other parts of the country in the rent cap.

“We will work to make that happen,” he said,

Mr Coveney said he would be work with the Minister for Finance to put in place a working group to examine the possibility of tax incentives.

He said he wanted to stabilise the rental market and pointed out that 88 per cent of landlords own only one property.

“If we cut off supply we will be having this same conversation next year, if I’m still in this job.”

Earlier, Fianna Fáil housing spokesman Barry Cowen said the party had “genuine concerns” about several aspects about the Government’s rental strategy.

Mr Cowen said the methodology of the Minister’s strategy was “cumbersome”.

“The current model is limited in where it applies to. We want Galway and Limerick and other large population centres around Dublin to be included,” he said.

The Offaly TD also said he was not satisfied with the 4 per cent rent cap.

He said that the current levels of rents were abnormal and an increase of 4 per cent was too much.

Mr Cowen told Newstalk Breakfast Fianna Fáil had proposed a one to two per cent cap.

“There is no doubt that these proposals are a step in the right direction, when the opportunity presents itself, we will seek to make amendments,” he said.

Mr Cowen said tax incentives should have been included.

“Let’s have discussions, amendments, debate and analysis - this is all part of the democratic process.

“They have come a long way, we want to ensure that they go the full journey, that we can all be happy with changes put in place. We want to work with him and others so we can help.”