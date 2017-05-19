Coveney reacts to suggestions X-factor quality lacking

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney has hit back at suggestions he lacks “X-factor” as the race for the Fine Gael leadership contest begins.

Speaking on RTÉ Prime Time, Mr Coveney dismissed critics who have labelled him as “boring” citing Donald Trump’s election as US president.

“The US voted for someone with an X-factor, look how that’s turning out.”

He also crticised UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson: “Britain decided to vote for Boris Johnson. Do you think Boris Johnson would make a good prime minister in the UK? I don’t think so,” he said.

Mr Coveney said he has a track record on leadership and that he is about delivery.

“People need to think about the talents we need; one to run the country, two to keep the government together and three to actually build a stronger political party in Fine Gael. I have a track record and can do all these things,”he said.

Mr Coveney outlined his leadership ambitions and said he wants the country to be more fair.

“My vision for the country is very much consistent with my value system – that is about family, community reaching out to everybody whether they vote for Fine Gael or they don’t,” he said.

“For me social justice is a huge part of why I’m in politics. It is what government should be about . . . we should also should insist vulnerable people get the assistance of the state.

Mr Coveney who attended Clongowes College, defended his “privileged” background and said he would make “no apologies” about where he came from.

“I am who I am, I am somebody who has been very lucky, very privileged in life. When I grew up, I never wanted for anything.

“I had almost the perfect parents but I also was brought up in a very competitive household and when you get everything that life can give you at an early age, well I believe there is a responsibility that comes with that,” he said.

Mr Coveney said he would not enter a leadership pact with rival Leo Varadkar to be deputy leader.

“I have no interest in cutting deals. My ambition and interest is to lead the country to a new and better place. I want this government and this party to be seen as more compassionate than we re currently seen to be,” he said.

“I want to use an economy that we have worked so hard to create and people have made such sacrifices to make to help us pay for that new type of Ireland that needs to be rebalanced. Cutting political deals for my own benefit is of no interest to me and I won’t be bought off like that,” he said.