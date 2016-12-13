Coveney plan likely to be last major housing move
Legislation before Christmas will cap annual rent increases in Cork and Dublin at 4 per cent
Simon Coveney: belief that his work on the housing and water fronts will stand to him in any leadership contest. Photograph: The Irish Times
Cast your mind back to the final months of the Fine Gael-Labour coalition. Housing, homelessness and rent were major issues then as they are now, and the-then minister on the bridge, Labour’s Alan Kelly, was embroiled a very public and bitter row with colleagues over proposals to introduce rent certainty.