Coveney defends Zappone’s opposition to abortion Bill

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney has defended Minister for Children Katherine Zappone for her decision not to support an opposition Bill to hold a referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

He told Newstalk Breakfast that Ms Zappone’s position on the Anti Austerity Alliance-People Before Profit Bill had been misrepresented.

“The Government has a clear view how to deal with this and it’s through the Citizens’ Assembly. She supports this,” he said.

“This Bill is short-circuiting the process. There is an agreed approach. The Citizens’ Assembly is under way; it is going to bring proposals and recommendations.”

Mr Coveney said people were playing politics with a very sensitive issue.

“We are in the middle of the process. Opposition parties are trying to split the Government. It is sad that they’re using a difficult issue for political purposes.”

Fine Gael and Independent Ministers were working last night to agree a countermotion to block the Private Members’ Bill, which will be debated in the Dáil today.

The Bill proposes a referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution, which, as article 40.3.3, underpins Ireland’s strict ban on abortion.

Talks between the two sides were continuing last night, but sources were optimistic that a compromise motion could be agreed, avoiding another damaging split on abortion.

Time and space

Minister of State Denis Naughten on Tuesday said the Citizens’ Assembly should be given time and space to examine the issue of abortion.

The Independent TD told radio station Midlands 103 that he expects a united front from the Cabinet.

Speaking ahead of the Dáil debate, Mr Naughten said the Cabinet had taken a decision before the summer and that the Citizens’ Assembly had been established.

“It is important that the Cabinet is seen to support that decision,” he said.