Coveney and Varadkar trade sharp jibes at third husting

Supporters of Minister for Housing Simon Coveney believe he is on the cusp of a comeback in the Fine Gael leadership contest.

Mr Coveney went head-to-head with Leo Varadkar for the third consecutive night on Saturday night.

The two exchanged a number of sharp jibes over election planning, boundary changes and portfolios in the most heated husting so far.

Mr Varadkar told the crowd Fine Gael had suffered a poor election in 2016 and promised to make future campaigns media-savvy and better prepared.

However, Mr Coveney said he had listened to Mr Varadkar complain about the bad election the party had run.

He retorted confirming Mr Varadkar had a significant role and was in charge of communications in the campaign while Mr Coveney oversaw policy.

To large applause from the audience the Minister for Housing said he had been tasked with being campaign manager for the fiscal stability treaty, which he described as selling austerity to people, and the marriage equality referendum.

The two also traded jibes over which jobs would be offered in the aftermath of the contest.

Mr Varadkar said Mr Coveney had given a passionate speech on the Marine and could re-appoint him as Minister for Agriculture and the Marine.

However, Mr Coveney replied: “I’ll give you health.”

The final husting takes place in Co Cork tonight with 1,000 members expected to attend.

Sources in Mr Varadkar’s camp said they remained quietly confident of his chances in the contest.

“Contrary to media opinion I think Leo floored him in terms of detail.”

However, supporters of Mr Coveney insisted a comeback and a potential victory is a strong possibility.

The Minister received a significant boost on Saturday when MEP Maireád McGuinness confirmed she would be backing him.

It is expected Sean Kelly MEP will also confirm his intentions in the next 48 hours and is expected to support Mr Coveney.

One of Mr Coveney’s key allies said: “We could not be happier with how the hustings have gone.

“There are a number of TDs and Senators getting criticised by members and councillors for supporting Varadkar and are trying to influence them.

“All we need is six of them. We like being the underdog. Nobody expects it from us.”

Mr Coveney has the support of 21 members of the parliamentary party, while Mr Varadkar has 46.

The parliamentary party has 65 per cent of the vote, while members and councillors have the other 35 per cent.

The voting begins on Monday and concludes on Friday.